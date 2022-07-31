LOOK: Bengals' Evan McPherson ends practice with a 65-yard field goal

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved their rookie quarterback to the second-team.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals
After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown from non-football injury list
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown began his return Tuesday from a hamstring injury that landed him on the active/non-football injury list to start training camp. Around the time the Cardinals announced that Brown was activated off the NFI list, he took part in a pre-practice walk-through....
Cardinals activate WR Marquise Brown
The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Marquise Brown off the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Brown was nursing a hamstring
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jake Luton: Starting Thursday
Luton will draw the start Thursday against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. With Trevor Lawrence getting the night off, and C.J. Beathard still recovering from a groin injury suffered in minicamp, Luton will get the nod. The 26-year-old will use the opportunity to help prove he deserves to be Lawrence's backup, as Beathard is still currently projected to fill that role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Improving in practice
Jones had his best day of training camp Tuesday, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record and Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Stapleton reports that Jones completed 16 of 20 passes on a day where the situational focus was third-and-longs, though the QB did also throw two interceptions to CB Adoree' Jackson. The situation in New York is a bit different this year, with the quarterback seemingly facing a make-or-break season while new head coach Brian Daboll won't necessarily be tied to Jones. There's also some hope for the rest of the offense to rebound, with offseason additions including first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver. Healthier years from RB Saquon Barkley and WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney could also go a long way toward giving Jones a decent supporting case for the first time in his career.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Out Thursday
Beathard (groin) will not play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Beathard is still recovering from a groin injury suffered in minicamp. The 28-year-old has been limited in practice and isn't quite ready to take the field yet. With Trevor Lawrence also getting the night off , Jake Luton will get the starting nod.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Gets work with second-stringers
Pickett moved up to the second-team offense Monday for the first padded practice of Steelers training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. Pickett reportedly struggled, albeit in a relatively short session where most of his snaps were hand-offs. The rookie first-round pick has worked with the third-team offense for the most part so far, with Mitchell Trubisky leading the starters and Mason Rudolph handling second-team work. Pickett could enter Week 1 as a gameday inactive if Rudolph outperforms him this summer.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Texans' Marlon Mack: Competing for role
Mack is competing with Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce and other running backs for roles in the Houston backfield, Drew Dougherty of houstontexans.com reports. Pierce reportedly is making a strong impression, but it seems like a wide-open competition, and Mack is the only one with experience working as an NFL lead back. That was years ago, of course, and he's taken only 28 regular-season carries since suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of 2020 with the Colts. Mack did run for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 (195 carries - 4.7 YPC), followed by 1,091 yards and eight TDs in 2019 (247 carries - 4.4 YPC).
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
Comments / 0