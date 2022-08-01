ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 cyclists dead, 3 injured after being hit by SUV during Make-A-Wish race

By Teddy Grant
 1 day ago

Two cyclists were killed and three others injured when a car ran into them at Ronald Township, Michigan, Saturday morning, law enforcement officials announced.

The cyclists were participating in the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour, a three-day endurance ride throughout most of Michigan, when they were struck, officials said.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff Office, the men were traveling southbound when they were hit by an SUV traveling northbound.

One bicyclist was declared dead on the scene, while the other was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids but died from his injuries. The three cyclists who survived are hospitalized with severe injuries, police said.

WZZM - PHOTO: A road closed sign cuts off traffic from an area where two cyclists were killed after being struck by a car in Ronald Township, Mich., during a Make-A-Wish event, July 30, 2022.

The police aren't releasing information on the driver pending an investigation, but he was arrested on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

"It is with heavy hearts we remember our riders impacted by the tragedy yesterday," Make-A-Wish Michigan tweeted on Sunday. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the Wish-A-Mile (WAM) community at this time."

The cyclists' names will be released once all next-of-kin are notified.

JhanJan Marie
2d ago

prayers and heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. It isn't the weapon... it is the user with total disregard for human life. Lock him/her up. Make them pay child support for anyone they killed that was a parent of a child. All kinds of laws on the books that make drunk driving a crime.... It's a choice, laws or not, to pick a 'weapon' with no regard for human life... you don't need bullets to kill.

William Marcogliese
2d ago

Prosicute as.If.it Was.Murder.Sivk.Of.Drunks getting a punk 5 years and then released from jail they should release get either life without parole or 30 years

Gladys E Fernandez
2d ago

How sad!!!!! Drunk!!!!!! He should be prosecuted to the extent of law 30yrs no parole….. My sincere condolences to family💕😢😢

