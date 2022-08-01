2 cyclists dead, 3 injured after being hit by SUV during Make-A-Wish race

Two cyclists were killed and three others injured when a car ran into them at Ronald Township, Michigan, Saturday morning, law enforcement officials announced.

The cyclists were participating in the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour, a three-day endurance ride throughout most of Michigan, when they were struck, officials said.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff Office, the men were traveling southbound when they were hit by an SUV traveling northbound.

One bicyclist was declared dead on the scene, while the other was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids but died from his injuries. The three cyclists who survived are hospitalized with severe injuries, police said.

WZZM - PHOTO: A road closed sign cuts off traffic from an area where two cyclists were killed after being struck by a car in Ronald Township, Mich., during a Make-A-Wish event, July 30, 2022.

The police aren't releasing information on the driver pending an investigation, but he was arrested on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

"It is with heavy hearts we remember our riders impacted by the tragedy yesterday," Make-A-Wish Michigan tweeted on Sunday. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the Wish-A-Mile (WAM) community at this time."

The cyclists' names will be released once all next-of-kin are notified.