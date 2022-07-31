ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols QB Hendon Hooker Believes WR Ramel Keyton Can Be "A Huge Factor" This Season

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leLJn_0gzjwa4P00

Tennessee lost vital production from the 2021 season with the departures of Velus Jones and JaVonta Payton. They brought in transfer receiver Bru McCoy, who could provide a spark if he becomes eligible by the start of the season, as well as a trio of talented young receivers. One forgotten name on Tennessee's roster is Ramel Keyton, who Vols QB Hendon Hooker believes can be a "huge factor" in the offense this fall.

"He can be a huge factor for us," Hooker said of Keyton's potential this fall. "Like the rest of the receiving corps, like I said in Atlanta, every time I am in the facility, they are in the facility. They might as well write their name on the jugs machine, honestly. Ramel personally has really worked extremely hard this summer. Every time we have had a throwing session or what not, he is one of the first ones here and sometimes beats me and Joe in here. Just to see him really put that work in and it paying off on the field is really amazing."

Keyton has seen ups and downs during his time on Rocky Top, but throughout, he has shown flashes of what he can do as a receiver. He is not a burner, but his smooth route running abilities allow him to work behind defenders and create opportunities. One building point for Keyton is confidence in himself to hold onto the football, and Hooker also believes that is growing day-by-day for the veteran pass-catcher.

"For sure," Hooker said of Keyton's confidence continuing to grow. "The more he is in there, the support you get from coaches and teammates, we are pushing Ramel to come out of his shell because he is kind of a reserved guy and communicate at the high level. The work he is putting into all of that is amazing. I love to see that and see guys grow and reach their max potential."

Keyton has played in 29 games, including four starts on Rocky Top during the course of his career. He will have another chance to seize an opportunity this fall, but time will only tell if he can.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols Add Veteran Transfer RB Dixon

Former Clemson and West Virginia transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has a new home on Rocky Top, he announced on Instagram. The veteran ball carrier went through Spring at West Virginia, but entered the transfer portal shortly after, despite having a solid spring for the Mountaineers and having ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Vols Qb Hendon Hooker
The Spun

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program

Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The best players in Tennessee women's basketball history

Tennessee was the first true power in the NCAA era of women's basketball. Guided by late legend Pat Summitt, who built a program into the gold standard of women's basketball during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the Lady Vols have won eight national championships — second most in NCAA history.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
103GBF

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking more batches of rain and storms at times today through Tuesday morning, and monitoring any downpours adding up to flash flooding. The week ahead at least comes with more lulls in the rain and storms, with some days seeing those scattered downpours again.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy