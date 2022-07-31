Home built for ‘iconic band ABBA’ is styled to impress in Florida. Check it out

Elvis Presley fans may soon be able to get their hands on a piece of the iconic singer’s jewellery thanks to an upcoming auction. The collection, which Presley gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will be auctioned on 27 August by GWS auctions.Historical context around many of the pieces was provided by the singer’s ex wife, Priscilla Presley.“Well, it brings back memories for sure,” she told Reuters of the auction, before commenting on the amount of fake memorbilia she has seen circulating online in recent years.“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 HOURS AGO