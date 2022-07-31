Home built for ‘iconic band ABBA’ is styled to impress in Florida. Check it out

www.centredaily.com
Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok
ABBA and Elton John have released a collaboration — sort of. After a TikTok audio blending the piano introductions of both ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita" and John's 1974 hit "Bennie and the Jets" went viral on the platform, the iconic Swedish pop group's Benny Andersson and 75-year-old "Rocket Man" singer teamed up to create a video soundtracked by the mash-up.
These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
Dolly Parton’s Impression Of Elvis Performing “All Shook Up” Back In 1983 Is Pure Comedic Gold
Dolly Parton is a comedian, and you can’t convince me otherwise. And back in 1983 at a stop on her The Dolly From London tour at the Dominion Theatre, Dolly delivered an incredible impression of the one and only Elvis Presley while performing his massive hit “All Shook Up.”
Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died
A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”. Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit. The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The...
Austin Butler went home in tears after executives made fun of him while preparing for ‘Elvis’
Austin Butler had a hard time as he prepared to portray Elvis on the big screen, revealing that at one point he went home in tears after he was made fun on the stage by film executives, as director Baz Luhrmann tried to channel some of the...
Watch Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's new music video now
Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's music video for their duet, "Someday It’ll All Make Sense" is out now.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
Abba star Benny Andersson and Elton John do live rendition of viral TikTok mashup
Benny Andersson and Elton John have performed a live rendition of the trending TikTok mash-up featuring the hit ABBA track “Chiquitita”.The caption for ABBA’s TikTok video reads: “Heard ‘Chiquitita’ was trending again... with Elton John.” The video opens with Andersson performing the piano outro of the group’s 1979 hit, before John takes over to complete the rendition. The “Chiquitita x Twilight” mash-up includes a bit of dialogue from the film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s young-adult novels.It first went viral in 2021 and can be traced back to TikTok account @twibytez.Slowed-down versions of the audio have been posted on multiple...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Elvis Presley’s personal jewellery collection is up for auction
Elvis Presley fans may soon be able to get their hands on a piece of the iconic singer’s jewellery thanks to an upcoming auction. The collection, which Presley gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will be auctioned on 27 August by GWS auctions.Historical context around many of the pieces was provided by the singer’s ex wife, Priscilla Presley.“Well, it brings back memories for sure,” she told Reuters of the auction, before commenting on the amount of fake memorbilia she has seen circulating online in recent years.“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and...
Inside Elvis Presley And Tom Jones’s Iconic Friendship
What many may not realize is that Elvis Presley and Tom Jones, had a close friendship, sharing a mutual love for music. The King of Rock and Roll met Welsh singer Jones in Los Angeles in 1965. Speaking of that first meeting, Jones reminisced, “He started walking toward me singing my song ‘With These Hands.’ I thought, ‘My God, if the boys back home could see me now.'”
Brooke Eden learned to love herself after falling in love
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Brooke Eden shines with that glow that engaged people have as she counts down the days to her upcoming beachfront wedding, chatting about travel preparations and mother-in-laws bonding over text messages. For the Florida-born singer, falling in love came hand-in-hand with learning to...
Mamma Mia turns Milton Keynes into Greek singalong paradise
Mamma Mia has arrived at Milton Keynes Theatre this week, transforming our concrete town into a Greek island paradise for two and a half hours. I'm a huge ABBA fan (who isn't?!) and despite loving the movie and going to the theatre, I hadn't seen Mamma Mia on stage before.
Zach Bryan Continues Monster Run With ‘Summertime Blues’ EP, Debuts High On Country, Folk, & Rock Charts
It’s hard to find many artists who can drop back-to-back collections of songs, and nearly mirror the success of each other. Well, leave it to Zach Bryan to get it done. The star country artist left his mark on the country world basically immediately when his studio album debut, American Heartbreak, debuted at number one on the country albums chart, and number five on the Billboard All-Genres chart, and also smashed the record for Most-Streamed Country Album in a Single Day.
10 Goosebump Inducing Live Performances
Happy festival season! Summertime is the biggest season for music festivals and there are likely multiple fests happening every weekend. One of the best parts of these music festivals is the camaraderie that the audience feels with their favorite artists. So, below are a few of the greatest live performances...
That time James Hetfield got onstage to sing a grunge classic with Alice In Chains
Happy birthday to Metallica frontman James Hetfield – born on this day in 1963. Here’s the time he joined Alice In Chains onstage in 2006 to play Would?
