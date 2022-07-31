TCU adds another key in-state prospect to its Top25 recruiting class

247sports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Governor Supports $1.5 Million Job Training GrantTom HandyTexas State
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU reveals embarrassingly awkward locker room dance
TCU players evidently have plenty of time on their hands to work on a dance video for TikTok, and have unleashed it on the world. The players, Quincy Brown, Dominic Dinunzio and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister performed the dance, complete with hand motions, and moves where they laid on the floor for a moment.
247Sports
TCU football fall camp notes: 8/2
TCU holds their first practice of fall camp and HFB was there to catch the action!. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
fwtx.com
Business is A-Boomin’ in Fort Worth This Month
The sales tax collectors are grinning from ear to ear, though they might have to spring for a new calculator. A list of the busiest cities in the U.S. in August, in terms of places to be and people to see, is out, and one not-so-modest locale ranks awfully high.
fox4news.com
3rd arrest made in murder of former OU football player in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Police have arrested a third person accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. Dallas Police and the US Marshal's Task force arrested 31-year-old John Williams in connection to the homicide of Du'Vonta Lampkin. Williams is charged with...
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
fox4news.com
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Dallas Observer
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
texasmetronews.com
Another King with a Dream and a Purpose
Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
aisd.net
New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD
It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
