Barack Obama mourns Bill Russell: ‘I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life’

Bill Russell's Daughter Account of Racism He Faced Resurfaces
Th NBA legend died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family said.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on decades of friendship with ‘personal hero’ Bill Russell
"When Bill laughed, you couldn’t not laugh along." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 3-2 on Monday night in Houston. The win moves Boston back to .500 at 52-52. Off the field, the Red Sox made a trio of trades on Monday, including sending longtime catcher Christian Vázquez across the field to the team’s opponent that night, the Astros.
Lakers News: Jerry West Believes Bill Russell Is In Same Class As Jackie Robinson
The NBA world lost a true pioneer on Sunday as legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Even though Russell haunted the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, being a major reason Elgin Baylor and Jerry West never won a championship together, his impact on the game far exceeds the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.
SkySports
NBA great Bill Russell dies aged 88
Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships during his Hall of Fame career spent with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday aged 88. Russell's death was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter account that said the 12-time NBA All-Star passed away with his wife by his side. The...
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Appreciation: Bill Russell lived a life like very few others
Bill Russell hated autographs. Saw no point to them. If he was out dining and got approached by someone asking for his signature, Russell’s usual response was to instead ask the person to join him at the table to have a conversation about life.The autograph-seekers almost always declined.Oh, the stories they missed.Russell, the greatest winner in the history of team sports, died Sunday at 88. The basketball legacy is beyond well-known: 11 championships in 13 years with the Boston Celtics, first Black coach in the NBA, first Black coach to win an NBA title, Hall of Fame player, Hall of...
ESPN
Bill Russell's legendary career, by the numbers
There is no greater champion than Bill Russell. Russell, who died Sunday at the age of 88, won 11 NBA titles, two NCAA championships and an Olympic gold medal during his career as the defensive force and the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1960s. Here's a look...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has paid tribute to the late Bill Russell, his mentor and friend who he said “leaves a giant example for us all.” Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the league’s first Black head coach, died on Sunday aged 88.
How the NBA Should Honor Bill Russell's Iconic Legacy
The Celtics enshrined Russell’s No. 6 among those that will never be worn again. The NBA should do the same
NBA champ and Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend who won 11 NBA titles — including two as player-coach — and was pro basketball's first Black head coach, died on Sunday. He was 88. In a statement, Russell's family said his wife, Jeannine, was by his side, and thanked fans for "keeping Bill in your prayers." They added it was their "hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
ESPN
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell deserves our reverence, understanding and respect
We live in a debate culture, inherently reductive to this or that, to who was best, most, least, greatest. Television, social media or online, ours is a culture of decibels, where people do not often learn as an element of their entertainment. Ears aren't for listening. They are for glasses.
