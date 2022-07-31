ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Artist Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade

The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minute Maid Park#Houston Astros#New York City#The Boston Red Sox#Brazilian
Yardbarker

Recap: Miguel Vargas Shines In MLB Debut To Lead Dodgers Past Giants

Miguel Vargas had a memorable MLB debut and Julio Urías turned in another strong performance against the San Francisco Giants to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win. Vargas didn’t quite match the record-setting debut fellow Dodgers prospect James Outman in his debut, but still went 2-for-4 with a game-high two RBI.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Raisel Iglesias & Brandon Marsh Comment On Time With Angels

The trade deadline was different than originally expected for the Los Angeles Angels because the moves general manager Perry Minasian made —- and one big one he didn’t make — signaled a shift towards the future. It was an optimistic deadline for the Angels considering their place...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge homers again as Yankees reach 70 wins

Aaron Judge continued his torrid pace with his major league-leading 43rd home run -- a two-run drive in the second inning -- as the New York Yankees reached 70 wins with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Anthony Rizzo added a three-run homer in the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy