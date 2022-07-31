Artist Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park

www.yardbarker.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Yankees’ Joey Gallo shares awful experience in New York and desire to leave
Transitioning from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees has been a nonstop battle for slugger Joey Gallo. The 28-year-old had a fantastic career with Texas but has struggled considerably in the Bronx, hitting .159 this season with a 28% on-base rate, 12 homers, and 24 RBIs. At the...
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Cubs are in the middle of a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season. They are in third place in the NL Central Division, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 15.5 games for first place. In addition,...
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade
The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
Recap: Miguel Vargas Shines In MLB Debut To Lead Dodgers Past Giants
Miguel Vargas had a memorable MLB debut and Julio Urías turned in another strong performance against the San Francisco Giants to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win. Vargas didn’t quite match the record-setting debut fellow Dodgers prospect James Outman in his debut, but still went 2-for-4 with a game-high two RBI.
Raisel Iglesias & Brandon Marsh Comment On Time With Angels
The trade deadline was different than originally expected for the Los Angeles Angels because the moves general manager Perry Minasian made —- and one big one he didn’t make — signaled a shift towards the future. It was an optimistic deadline for the Angels considering their place...
Yankee eyeing Rockies shortstop as potential Isiah Kiner-Falefa supplement at deadline
The New York Yankees haven’t gotten the value they expected from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, acquired in the Minnesota Twins trade before the 2022 season began. Kiner-Falefa is a 27-year-old infielder that was meant to be a stopgap at shortstop for the Yankees while they waited on Anthony Volpe. However, IKF...
Aaron Judge homers again as Yankees reach 70 wins
Aaron Judge continued his torrid pace with his major league-leading 43rd home run -- a two-run drive in the second inning -- as the New York Yankees reached 70 wins with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Anthony Rizzo added a three-run homer in the...
