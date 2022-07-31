ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

First responders community night Aug. 4

First responders, police, fire and service departments in Mayfield Heights will hold a first responders community night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at City Park Pavilions at 789 Mayfield Ridge Road. The event includes free hot dogs and popcorn, touch-a-truck, drone demos, a disc jockey and more. For...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6

Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville Schools to add safety, security measures after school shooting in Uvalde

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An adult will supervise each door used during morning pupil arrival and afternoon dismissal in every Strongsville City Schools building this fall. Also, the school district, working with city police, will consider adding security and safety training provided by the State of Ohio and Cuyahoga County, finalize communication procedures used during school threats and ensure that all room numbers are clearly posted.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mayfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Alert System#Emergency Services#Alert Messaging#Mayfield Village Council#Communication
Cleveland Jewish News

Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director

The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
BEACHWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
BBC

Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV

Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police. The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day. It said inappropriate calls were preventing...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program

The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Acton details pandemic leadership, faith, community influence

Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton returned home July 31 to discuss what her work as director of the Ohio Department of Health during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic taught her about leadership and how her experiences growing up, her community and faith shaped her life. Acton, who said she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy