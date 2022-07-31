www.clevelandjewishnews.com
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city launched its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program this week, giving residents the opportunity to reduce the risks of speeding, cut-throughs and other forms of reckless and distracted driving down their streets. “When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety...
Cleveland Jewish News
First responders community night Aug. 4
First responders, police, fire and service departments in Mayfield Heights will hold a first responders community night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at City Park Pavilions at 789 Mayfield Ridge Road. The event includes free hot dogs and popcorn, touch-a-truck, drone demos, a disc jockey and more. For...
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6
Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
Strongsville Schools to add safety, security measures after school shooting in Uvalde
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An adult will supervise each door used during morning pupil arrival and afternoon dismissal in every Strongsville City Schools building this fall. Also, the school district, working with city police, will consider adding security and safety training provided by the State of Ohio and Cuyahoga County, finalize communication procedures used during school threats and ensure that all room numbers are clearly posted.
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Mayfield, Highland Heights, RTA to provide shuttle buses to workplaces along Alpha, Beta drives and SOM Center
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- The village is planning to team with the City of Highland Heights and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) to provide a shuttle service that will aid riders heading to their jobs on Alpha and Beta drives and other nearby areas. Mayfield Village Council heard during...
New smart apartments in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities
There is a new high-tech housing option in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities.
Central Booking opens at Cuyahoga County jail, but is not yet being used as intended
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The long-awaited Central Booking facility at the Cuyahoga County jail has officially opened, but it will be at least another month before the county sees any benefits. The jail started bringing crime suspects through the newly renovated space on July 22 and, as of Friday, had...
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
Cuyahoga County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District will be starting the 2022-23 school year with some new people in administrative positions. Six posts have been filled thus far, including several principal positions:. · Brittany Hartory will be an associate principal at Medina High School this year. She comes to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director
The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
Cuyahoga County sees abysmal voter turnout for Aug. 2 primary election
On Tuesday, when 7:30 p.m. rolled around, it marked the end of a quiet day at the polls in Cuyahoga County where only 10% of its registered voters cast a ballot.
BBC
Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV
Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police. The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day. It said inappropriate calls were preventing...
Vehicle flees traffic stop before officers can talk with driver: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Upon a traffic stop for expired license plates July 30, a vehicle fled before an officer could approach it. It ran two red lights, but officers did not pursue it for safety reasons. The driver was not identified, but the registered owner was contacted by phone. She was uncooperative. Welfare...
Traffic Alert: I-480 at Tiedeman Road exit ramp closed due to crash
Tiedeman Road and the exit ramp from Interstate 480 westbound to the road is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Extends Registration for Curbside Recycling Program
The City of Cleveland announced this weekend that it has extended the registration period for its curbside recycling program. Long dormant and the subject of early-Covid-era controversy under former Mayor Frank Jackson— who can forget when Fox 8 broke the story that Cleveland's recycling contract had lapsed, and that the city was sending all the recyclables it collected from residents' blue bins to the landfill—the program has been resuscitated under Mayor Justin Bibb and is, according to the administration, showing early signs of success.
Cleveland Jewish News
Acton details pandemic leadership, faith, community influence
Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton returned home July 31 to discuss what her work as director of the Ohio Department of Health during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic taught her about leadership and how her experiences growing up, her community and faith shaped her life. Acton, who said she...
