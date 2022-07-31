Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants

www.14news.com
Gibson Co. man facing additional charges after incident in prison
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing additional charges after an incident while in prison. Domenic Migilarese was arrested in July after a brief standoff with police. [Previous Story: Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff]. According to court documents, Migilarese is now facing...
Burglars vandalize century-old Dubois County church
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Local law enforcement says they are looking for any information on a recent burglary that left a historic church in Dubois County vandalized. The sheriff’s office says that suspects broke into the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of Thursday, July 28. Several items […]
OPD investigating after 3 juvenile arrests related to firearm incidents
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested three juveniles Monday on a list of charges. According to a press release, OPD developed information regarding the possible location of a juvenile suspected in several recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they made a perimeter at the location and made...
OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns. On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
39-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 66-year-old Walner Francois was arrested Monday by WPD on a warrant containing two counts of...
White County Sheriff’s Department Report
The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple reports of Theft, Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday July 26th at around 5PM, Sgt Craig Poole took a report from Alan R Saunders who is employed by Campbell Energy of 1238 County Road 1500 N in Carmi. Saunders said that a theft had occurred sometime Monday evening and was discovered on Tuesday morning at the Barger Smith Lease #5 in Grayville. Saunders advised Poole that 23 pipe joints were stolen. Saunders described the items as 31 foot new pipe joints tubing 2 7/8 inches. Saunders said the value of the stolen pip was $9,200.
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, August 2 the Evansville School Corporation Board of School Trustees president Chris Kiefer released a statement about the arrest of one of their members. EVSC school board member Amy Word was among 22 people arrested in a drug investigation. Six of those people were...
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, July 30 units with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting a detail near Lamasco’s Bar and Grill when they saw “hand-to-hand” drug transactions. Officials say they’d been going after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years....
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is facing a dealing charge after officers say he admitted to delivering drugs to people while working at Lamasco. Officers say they pulled over 33-year-old Bryan Biggs in the area of Washington and Weinbach Avenue after finding his vehicle registration had expired. Police...
OPD: Foot pursuit leads to juvenile taken into custody
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent at least one juvenile to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention after a report of someone firing a firearm. Police say on August 1, at 12:24 a.m., OPD responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly […]
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
Amy Word will not resign from EVSC Board following arrest
(WEHT) - EVSC Board member and local business woman Amy Word has released another statement on Facebook following her arrest over the weekend.
KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district. KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws. Police say...
EVSC Board member releases statement after arrest in drug investigation
(WEHT) - The EVSC Board member arrested over the weekend during a drug investigation at Lamasco's Bar has released a statement on Facebook to give her side of the story. Amy Word was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with maintaining a common nuisance after a traffic stop by detectives with the Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force.
VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
Authorities Seeking Information on Subject & Vehicle
The Jasper Police Department is seeking the public’s help. Authorities say they need assistance identifying an individual and vehicle in a current investigation. Pictures of the suspect and vehicle can be seen on our Facebook page and website attached to this news link. Details of the investigation were not...
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing a neglect charge after officers say her two-year-old son tested positive for THC. Officers say they were called to a home in the 1400 block on South Harlan Avenue due to a child abuse report. Witnesses told officers that 25-year-old Wynter...
