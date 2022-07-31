ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Indonesia has blocked Steam, Epic Games, PayPal, and more

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1tpp_0gzjt3KQ00

The Indonesian government has blocked popular gaming sites and web services after they did not register for a new set of licensing rules. The organization responsible for the block, a government communication ministry known locally as Kominfo, has attracted widespread criticism on Indonesian social media following the enforcement, with "BlokirKominfo" ("Block Kominfo") trending.

Websites and services blocked include Steam, Epic Games, Battle Net, Ubisoft, Origin, Nintendo, Yahoo, and PayPal. PayPal has since been temporarily unblocked to allow Indonesians a five day window to withdraw their money.

The new rules, first announced in November 2020, give Indonesian authorities the power to compel platforms to disclose certain user data and take down content deemed unlawful or that "disturbs public order" within as few as 4 hours.

Earlier this month, Indonesia had urged tech companies to sign on to these new licensing rules before a July 20th deadline. Some companies, including Amazon, Facebook, and Google, speedily met the deadline. Others, clearly, did not. It's not clear in any case if moral objection, or simple ignorance, has caused this situation.

Indonesian gamers are understandably upset, as are freelance creatives reliant on PayPal for international commissions. Social media is rife with accusations that the new rules, and this lack of foreign companies complying, will irreparably damage the Indonesian creative and gaming industries.

Indonesia is the largest country in the Southeast Asia region (SEA), with nearly 40% of the population at 274 million, and as such forms a considerable portion of the region's gaming market. Reuters reports that the country has an estimated 191 million internet users.

Anyway, just go search Kominfo on twitter if you want to see some quality Indonesian memes.

See more

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Steam Deck preorders are finally available in parts of Asia

The Steam Deck will ship in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan later this year. Valve has announced the Steam Deck will be shipping to regions in Asia later this year and has already started taking reservations as we speak. This comes after news of Valve ramping up production after solving some supply chain issues (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Video Game#Battle Net#Indonesians
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Tencent and Logitech are making a cloud gaming handheld device

Tencent Games and Logitech have joined forces to create a handheld device focusing on cloud gaming. It’s currently referred to as the “Logitech G Gaming Handheld” and is scheduled to release later this year. “Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

3 years after launch, Apple Arcade loses 15 games

Several games that were previously available as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service have been removed. Fifteen titles have been dropped, and all of them are games that were introduced in the early days of the service. Since mid-July, these games had appeared in a "Leaving Arcade Soon" section of the Apple Arcade tab in the App Store. That section is now gone, suggesting that these are the only games that will be removed in the immediate future.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fromsoft CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki to receive the top gong from Japan's industry body

Japan's Computer and Entertainment Developer Conference (CEDEC) has announced Hidetaka Miyazaki as the recipient of its 'special award' (opens in new tab), basically the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award. Miyazaki joins a list of truly distinguished creators: the first recipient was Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, while others include Dragon Quest creator Yuji Hori, Namco founder Masaya Nakamura, 'father of the PlayStation' Ken Kutaragi, and Sega's arcade god Yu Suzuki.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

QuakeCon 2022 will feature dirty keyboards and Skryim sweet rolls

The full schedule for this year's event has been posted: There's also esports, cosplay, pet showcases, charity speedruns, and more. With the 2022 edition of QuakeCon now just a couple weeks away, Bethesda has revealed the full schedule of events, which will include an up-close look at Redfall (opens in new tab), PC building tutorials, speedruns, charity fundraising, and something called the "QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This PC in a toilet is the good shit

Youtuber Mr. Homeless is the best kind of tinkerer: one with a sense of humour. The man is a talented engineer and also certainly knows his way around a PC, with previous projects including building a gaming PC in a fridge (opens in new tab) and whacking hundreds of viruses on a laptop (opens in new tab) just to see what happens.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge

Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames. Earlier this year, Charlie 'Cr1TiKal' White issued a challenge. He offered $5,000 to anyone who could complete a full solo playthrough of Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with 13 of the difficulty-modifying skulls activated. (The 14th skull, called Envy, gives you active camouflage in place of your flashlight.) Three weeks later, with nobody claiming it, he bumped the reward up to $20,000.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
DRINKS
PC Gamer

All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year

Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy