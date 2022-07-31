ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill has PC hardware issues just like you or me

By Ted Litchfield
 3 days ago
PC Gaming Global Goodwill Ambassador, Warhammer aficionado, and Mr. Witcher himself, Henry Cavill, is just like us⁠—sometimes he has to spend a lazy Sunday slaving over a hot rig, trying to figure out just what the hell is wrong with it.

Posting on Instagram , Cavill revealed that the AIO cooler in that sick PC he built a few years ago crapped out⁠—possibly in part from overwork during the recent British heat wave. It was time for some upgrades.

He looks to have opted for an NZXT Kraken Z73⁠—one of our picks for the best AIO coolers you can buy⁠—but swapped out the stock fans for some beautifully brown and beige Noctuas. The Austrian manufacturer is renowned for its quality, but only if you can accept (or even come to love) its commitment to its signature color scheme.

The final close-up of the machine reveals Cavill didn't skimp on cable management either⁠—it's nice and clean in there. I gotta say I also like the contrast between those Noctuas and the muted black and grey colors on the rest of his system. I'm no great lover of ultra minimalism and RGB everywhere⁠—real life's always a little mismatched, and I think Cavill's build occupies a nice middle ground between obsessive aesthetic cultivation and unadorned functionality.

You gotta wonder what he's playing on the thing at the moment. Given his love of 40k, maybe the actor's looking forward Owlcat's upcoming Rogue Trader RPG ? Whatever the case, seeing those Noctuas is reminding me of my jealousy at anyone who was able to get their hands on the company's absurd and delightful collab with Asus on some massive brown and beige GPUs .

Henry Cavill
PC Gamer

Alan Wake 2: Everything we know about Remedy's survival horror sequel

All the details we’ve got about Remedy’s next chapter for the long-absent author. After a decade, a standalone spinoff, a DLC crossover, and a remaster, Alan Wake is returning to his place under the flashlight spotlight. Revealed at The Game Awards in December, Alan Wake 2 is taking the series—and its developers at Remedy—in a new, more horrifying direction. We’ve got plenty of questions about the upcoming survival horror sequel: Did Alan escape the Dark Place? How do the pieces of the Remedy Connected Universe fit together? How much in-universe live-action TV will we get to watch?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Don't expect Mortal Kombat 12 to make an appearance at Evo

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has warned fans to manage their expectations, saying there'll be no new entry announcements at this weekend's Evo. Responding to a tweet from IGN claiming "the developers behind Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and Guilty Gear are all expected to make announcements during Evo 2022," Boon said "...except Mortal Kombat. Sorry." In a follow-up tweet spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), he continued: "It's time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun! Let's enjoy that!"
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A CPU world record has been broken by dousing a $6,000+ AMD chip in liquid nitrogen

It takes one brave overclocker to put a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX under LN2. It's a shame that AMD's Threadripper processors are no longer in the reach of most enthusiast gamers (opens in new tab) because the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX just crushed a Cinebench run to net itself the world record. Proving once again that AMD's mammoth chip is not to be trifled with.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

This PC in a toilet is the good shit

Youtuber Mr. Homeless is the best kind of tinkerer: one with a sense of humour. The man is a talented engineer and also certainly knows his way around a PC, with previous projects including building a gaming PC in a fridge (opens in new tab) and whacking hundreds of viruses on a laptop (opens in new tab) just to see what happens.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC

Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC. After a whole lot of leaks (opens in new tab), Square Enix have finally come out and announced that, yes, they really are remaking 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, and it hits Steam on November 11.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fromsoft CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki to receive the top gong from Japan's industry body

Japan's Computer and Entertainment Developer Conference (CEDEC) has announced Hidetaka Miyazaki as the recipient of its 'special award' (opens in new tab), basically the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award. Miyazaki joins a list of truly distinguished creators: the first recipient was Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, while others include Dragon Quest creator Yuji Hori, Namco founder Masaya Nakamura, 'father of the PlayStation' Ken Kutaragi, and Sega's arcade god Yu Suzuki.
VIDEO GAMES
Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

