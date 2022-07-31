Home built for ‘iconic band ABBA’ is styled to impress in Florida. Check it out
They had smash hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and the entire soundtrack to the musical “Mamma Mia!” (which was based on their hit music), but now one lucky person can own a part of ABBA’s history – their vacation home.
For the first time in almost half a century, the Tierra Verde, Florida, estate is on the market for $3.95 million .
“On the quiet island of Tierra Verde, a home suspended in time and originally designed and built in Swedish Longhouse style for the iconic band ABBA has come to the market for the first time in almost four decades!” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.
“Imagine the band members arriving at the home under the grand porte-cochère and beginning their time away from London in this home, custom designed for relaxation and fun.”
The six-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom home has been updated, according to the listing, so no worries for a potential new owner.
Features of the residence include:
Two-story ceilings
Imported stone fireplace
Pool deck
New roof
Skylights
Fresh paint both inside and outside
Indoor hot tub
According to the listing, the 4,527-square-foot home “is divided into two identical ‘mirrored’ floor plans with each side including a downstairs master suite, loft area and two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath.”
ABBA is a Swedish band featuring Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lynstad – with the first letters of the members’ first names creating the palindrome “ABBA”. The band was popular from 1972-1982 before breaking up, only to reunite in 2016.
