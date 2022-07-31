ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tierra Verde, FL

Home built for ‘iconic band ABBA’ is styled to impress in Florida. Check it out

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

They had smash hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and the entire soundtrack to the musical “Mamma Mia!” (which was based on their hit music), but now one lucky person can own a part of ABBA’s history – their vacation home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaFez_0gzjs4FM00
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor

For the first time in almost half a century, the Tierra Verde, Florida, estate is on the market for $3.95 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29R7tG_0gzjs4FM00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“On the quiet island of Tierra Verde, a home suspended in time and originally designed and built in Swedish Longhouse style for the iconic band ABBA has come to the market for the first time in almost four decades!” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XhSO_0gzjs4FM00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Imagine the band members arriving at the home under the grand porte-cochère and beginning their time away from London in this home, custom designed for relaxation and fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aUgU_0gzjs4FM00
Hot tub Screen grab from Realtor

The six-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom home has been updated, according to the listing, so no worries for a potential new owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPHdt_0gzjs4FM00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Features of the residence include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0e1K_0gzjs4FM00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

  • Two-story ceilings

  • Imported stone fireplace

  • Pool deck

  • New roof

  • Skylights

  • Fresh paint both inside and outside

  • Indoor hot tub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFT3y_0gzjs4FM00
Office area Screen grab from Realtor

According to the listing, the 4,527-square-foot home “is divided into two identical ‘mirrored’ floor plans with each side including a downstairs master suite, loft area and two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IomL1_0gzjs4FM00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

ABBA is a Swedish band featuring Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lynstad – with the first letters of the members’ first names creating the palindrome “ABBA”. The band was popular from 1972-1982 before breaking up, only to reunite in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vr19o_0gzjs4FM00
ABBA Screen grab from Realtor

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

