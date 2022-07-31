Danielle Hunter Has a Lofty Goal

Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO