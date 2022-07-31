ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Bell Museum's "Gaia" exhibit presents a new perspective on Earth

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vX6AF_0gzjrFuJ00

Take a trip to the cosmos in St. Paul 02:10

ST. PAUL, Minn. - It's hard to miss the Bell Museum's newest exhibit, "Gaia," on loan from UK-based artist Luke Jerram, is on display in the museum's main lobby until August 14.

The display features a scale model of earth, internally lit and suspended from the museum's ceiling. At 23-feet in diameter, it represents a scale model 1.8 million times smaller than the real earth. In addition, the display uses images from NASA's "Visible Earth" project to create a hyper-realistic space view of our planet.

"I think a big part of the draw is just being able to look at the earth from a new perspective," said Bell Museum Communications Associate Nehwoen Luogon-Bojkov. "It's not often that we're able to look at the world that we live on from this view."

Paired with a trip to the Bell's planetarium, guests get a truly unique view of space. Recent photos from NASA's Webb telescope are only working to further that interest, Luogon-Bojkov says.

"It's been great to see people interacting with our planetarium educators, being able to ask them questions, we love that people have been really engaged," she said.

"The earth is a fantastic place. We live on a great planet," said Holly Meyers of Hastings while she viewed the exhibit with her family.

"The joy (kids) get when they're learning something new is so great," said Laura Cajpust, who visited with her daughter Juniper. "Just witnessing her have that moment of being like 'oh wow.'"

The Gaia display can be seen Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The display also features extended hours on Thursdays - until 10pm.

Bell staff says viewing the display during dusk and dark offers a one of a kind experience.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Best Bets: Aug. 1-7

When: Aug. 5-7 Where: Intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. This popular juried fine arts festivals is one of the best in the Midwest featuring booths of artists, food, and live entertainment. Broadway Musical. What: “Wicked”. When: Through Aug. 28. Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Hastings, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN State Fair's 46 new beverages include Fair Mullet, Olive Lager and more

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair announced Wednesday the addition of 46 new beverages premiering on the drink lineup this summer.Some of the new beers include Baklava Cream Ale from Bent Brewstillery, Cold IPA from Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Olive Lager from Insight Brewing, Chili Pineapple Express Sour from Pryes Brewing Company, Fair Mullet from Lupulin Brewing Company and Tumbleweed Hazy IPA from Fulton Brewing. RELATED: Pickle pizza, deep-fried ice cream: Minnesota State Fair unveils new foods for 2022Premiering alcoholic slushies include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie at Shanghai Henri's, Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy at Coasters, Green Apple Wine Slushie at Minnesota Wine Country, and more. A non-alcoholic brew is also premiering: Summit Brewing Company's All Day A-Fair!In all, the fair has over 300 craft brews and beverages. Forty-three of the beverages are returning and are only found at the fair. Some of those include the Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA from Big Wood Brewery and Guava Have It Hard Seltzer from Sociable Cider Werks. For a full list of new and returning beverages, click here. 
MINNESOTA STATE
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#A New Perspective#Gaia#Museum#Paul#The Bell Museum
CBS Minnesota

National Night Out unites Twin Cities communities

MINNEAPOLIS – National Night Out, also known as Night to Unite, brings communities together every summer."It is a day we look forward to," said St. Paul Police Department Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison "Our officers will go to over 200 parties tonight."For Chief Ellison, National Night Out is about connection that makes neighborhoods safer."The more positive events like we're having tonight the less crime there is in their neighborhood," said Ellison "It really does help lower the crime rate."For Priscilla St. Aubin, it's just a fun time."It's a way of socializing with people," said St. Aubin.And a reminder that people are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend

(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
NASA
minnesotamonthly.com

Announcing Broadway @ the Ordway!

The Ordway is back with a bold new season that’s better than ever. “The Ordway is a true gathering place in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and we are grateful for our community of supporters who make it possible for us to bring people together through the power of the performing arts,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “We are committed to creating a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment across our performances and reflecting our richly diverse community. We are excited for our audiences to go with us on this journey as we explore timely and relevant topics, inspiring stories, and an eclectic mix of programming that has something for everyone.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 unexpected pet rabbit deaths in Hennepin County linked to highly-contagious virus

MINNEAPOLIS -- The unexpected deaths of four pet rabbits in the Twin Cities are believed to be linked to a highly-contagious virus. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says that the affected rabbits were in Hennepin County and that one of the carcasses tested positive last week for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). The disease affects both wild and domestic rabbits. While it is often fatal for rabbits, it poses no risk to humans. The rabbits that died lived in a home with four other rabbits, which had received the first of a two-dose RHDV2 vaccine series. The surviving rabbits were...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: After overnight storms, Wednesday brings bright skies, lower humidity

MINNEAPOLIS -- After getting some much-needed rain overnight, the Twin Cities will get bright skies and a break from the humidity on Wednesday.Areas south of the metro were still seeing lingering shower activity in the morning hours. After those storms clear, along with the cloud cover in the Twin Cities, we'll have sunny skies for the rest of the day.Dew points will fall throughout the day, and the Twin Cities will top out around 87 degrees.Thursday looks very similar weather-wise, then on Friday, the heat and humidity will return, with highs above 90 probable.There's a chance of more showers and storms on Saturday, and it looks like we'll get a bit of a cooldown on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
JamBase

Brandi Carlile Brings Out Celisse & Lake Street Dive In St. Paul

Brandi Carlile was joined by opening acts Lake Street Dive and Celisse during her concert last night in St. Paul, Minnesota. The separate sit-ins occurred at the Beyond These Silent Days Tour stop at the Xcel Energy Center. Celisse, who is a member of Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio’s side project...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

4 scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities

The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy