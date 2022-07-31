Sandfort reflects on official visit to Iowa

iowa.rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
Ted Hammond enjoys Iowa visit
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond wrapped up his summer visits with a trip to the University of Iowa on Sunday. For the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Cincinnati native, it was his first time on campus in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes left a favorable impression. "What stood out to me...
Scarlet Nation
Caleb Benning impressed by Iowa
Class of 2024 defensive back Caleb Benning was in Iowa City on Sunday for the annual Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 5-foot-11, 189-pound Omaha native, it was his third visit to campus this year as he continues to build his relationship with the Iowa coaching staff and learn more about the program and the university.
Scarlet Nation
RB Savion Hart visits Iowa City
After rushing for 1,056 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, Minnesota running back Savion Hart is picking up quite a bit of Division I interest. One of the schools in contact has been the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Hart on campus Sunday for their annual Hawkeye Tailgater.
Scarlet Nation
Estrella on his awesome visit to Iowa
A lot of prospects coming to Iowa City from outside the Midwest might have a preconceived notion of what it might be like. J.P. Estrella is one of those prospects. The native of Maine thought that perhaps Iowa City might be filled with cornfields. But, it wasn’t that at all.
