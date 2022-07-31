ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Military explosive debris keeps washing up in Maryland, closing a beach, officials say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZYhV_0gzjr63100

Military explosive debris keeps washing ashore in Maryland — prompting officials to close a beach area along the Assateague Island National Seashore, according to the National Park Service.

The North Beach Swimming area was once used as a testing site for rockets and bombs by the U.S. Navy in the 1940s and is now “closed until further notice” because of unexploded military ordnance, the agency said in a July 31 news release.

Seven “and counting” pieces of old explosives and rockets have washed up along the lifeguarded beach over the past two weeks, NPS said.

Beachgoers who discovered rocket fragments have brought them to nearby lifeguards and the beach’s visitor center, according to the release. However, NPS urges everyone to “not do this as it is potentially very dangerous.”

“Most of these pieces are just metal fragments, but some may still contain residue of either explosives or propellent and thus must be considered dangerous,” the park service said.

After the Navy used the beach area to test munitions, the debris was buried underneath the sand along the island during a clean up in the 1950s, according to the agency. Some of these sand pits have since moved “offshore” due to rising sea levels and natural changes on the island.

A May nor’easter is possibly to blame for the influx of explosive debris, NPS said in the release, as it is likely the storm “disturbed the nearshore seafloor and uncovered one of these pits.”

The public is advised to avoid any metal fragments found on the beach as the Ocean City bomb squad and a Dover Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been responding to the pieces, according to the agency.

The beach areas north and south of the North Beach Swimming area is still open, the release said.

Assateague Island is 37 miles long and is in Maryland and Virginia. It is famous for its wild horses, which roam freely on the island’s shores.

Beach homes evacuated after WWII era explosive found along the shore, NJ officials say

X-rays of suspicious sphere reveal it’s a live antique bomb, Massachusetts cops say

Live 250-pound bomb discovery prompts new warnings to avoid NC island used by Marines

World War II-era bombs found lying among prized corals off Hawaii, endangering divers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old

This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
North Beach, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosives#Swimming#Lifeguards#The National Park Service#The U S Navy#Nps
Miami Herald

‘My body hurts.’ ⁠ South Florida airport workers say they’re overworked and underpaid

Maria Bogarin, an immigrant from Argentina, has never been so tired in her 10 years working as a cabin cleaner at Miami International Airport ⁠— staffing shortages, delays and cancellations have sent her sprinting through MIA, cleaning 10 to 11 American Airlines and Delta planes per day, up from the seven planes per day she used to clean before the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
18K+
Followers
976
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy