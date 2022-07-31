ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP roundup: Jenson Brooksby upsets Frances Tiafoe, moves to Atlanta final

Fox News

Tennis tournament will match Andy Murray's prize donation to Ukraine

Professional British tennis player Andy Murray is receiving some help with his donations to Ukraine as the nation battles an ongoing invasion. The Citi Open tournament director Mark Ein pledged on Monday to match Murray's contributions toward Ukrainian children for their upcoming ATP 250 event in Washington D.C. Murray first competed at the event in 2006 and is a three-time Grand Slam champion.
ADVOCACY
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday

Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
PREMIER LEAGUE
extrainningsoftball.com

The Netherlands Wins European Championship; Great Britain Earns Silver Medal

The title of 2022 Women’s Softball European Champions belongs to the Netherlands, as the Dutch beat Great Britain in the gold medal game on Saturday. Great Britain earned the silver medal for the tournament, while Italy won the bronze medal after beating the Czech Republic in the third-place game.
WORLD
The Independent

F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix with Hamilton and Russell on the podium

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.Follow all the reaction from Hungary after Max Verstappen stormed to victory for his eighth win of the season:
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
SPORTS
Golf Channel

With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts

Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
GOLF
ESPN

CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting

Lovepreet Singh became the ninth Indian weightlifter to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the men's 109kg division. He lifted 355kg (Snatch - 163kg, Clean & Jerk - 192kg), finishing below Jack Hitila Opeloge of Samoa (silver, 358kg) and Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu of Cameroon (gold, 361kg)
SPORTS
The Guardian

Eileen Cikamatana makes history with weightlifting gold for Australia

At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Eileen Cikamatana won weightlifting gold for Fiji. Four years later in Birmingham she repeated the achievement, this time for Australia. Cikamatana represented her adopted country with a bang in Birmingham, setting new Commonwealth Games records in the women’s 87kg on Wednesday morning (AEST) and becoming the first woman to win gold medals for two different nations.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England beat Australia in overtime to claim gold in the men's 3x3 basketball... while Canada come out on top in dramatic women's final

Birmingham-born Myles Hesson delivered the Hollywood ending as his two-point shot in overtime earned England Commonwealth gold in the men's 3x3 basketball. Next to the fruit and vegetable markets of Smithfield where he was brought as a child by his grandparents, Hesson came through in the clutch to give England a 17-16 victory over their more illustrious opponents.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE

