Chevrolet Corvette: Decades of Mid-life Crises and Astronauts

www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
motor1.com
See the Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid lap the Nurburgring in anger
No fewer than three prototypes of what is likely the 2024 Chevy Corvette hybrid have been spied working out at the 'Ring gym. Chevrolet was seen the other day testing fully camouflaged cars featuring some Z06-derived elements, but not the centre exhaust and the big wing. It should be noted that in some export markets where a petrol particulate filter is necessary, the Z06 gets corner exhaust tips like the regular C8 but with a different shape.
Ford Explorer Drives Over Corvette Like It's Not There
There's no shortage of videos on the internet showing ridiculous car crashes, and we skip millions of them. Even Formula 1 drivers run out of talent sometimes, so we shouldn't fault new supercar owners too much for stuffing their expensive new toys. But this latest video that's been circulating on Twitter has us scratching our heads. It involves a previous generation Ford Explorer SUV and a teal blue C4 Chevrolet Corvette. Things don't end well for the Chevy.
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
gmauthority.com
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
What Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor?
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor just dropped. What does this mean for Ford's small truck? The post What Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorcycle Monday: Indian Papoose
At first glance, the Indian Papoose might make you laugh and I get why. They’re weird looking, almost as comical as that scooter from Dumb And Dumber, but they were instrumental in warfare back in their day. If you didn’t already know that it’s okay to be shocked since most military hardware looks pretty fierce if not practically utilitarian. With the Papoose, that odd design served a very specific purpose, making it quite innovative for the time.
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car?
The luxury sport coupe segment contains some of the most advanced cars imaginable. Here, we'll compare the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 718 Cayman luxury sports coupes to find out which coupe best fits in your garage. The post 2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman: Which Luxury Sport Coupe Is the Better Performance Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age
The Ram TRX's outdated ways are a hit and forcing the Raptor to go back in time. The post The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
MotorBiscuit
128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0