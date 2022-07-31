England's Chloe Kelly does her best Brandi Chastain impression as she nets game-winner in Euro final

Defending Commonwealth Games champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is eyeing a return to the top as she bids for a first heptathlon title in three years.The 29-year-old is the overnight leader at the Commonwealth Games after a solid first day at the Alexander Stadium.Johnson-Thompson sits on 3765 points, 109 ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.The pandemic and two serious Achilles and calf injuries have stopped Johnson-Thompson winning a title since the World Championships in 2019 but she is closing in on a successful defence in Birmingham.She said: “It’s really nice, in 2018 this competition was the platform for me to win global...

