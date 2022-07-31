England's Chloe Kelly does her best Brandi Chastain impression as she nets game-winner in Euro final

www.foxnews.com
Hesson’s last-gasp shot edges England past Australia in 3x3 basketball final
England beat Australia 17-16 to win gold in the first 3X3 men’s basketball Commonwealth Games basketball final
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
Netball champions England cruise to victory against Northern Ireland
England’s netball team steamrollered Northern Ireland 71-27 to bank the third successive victory of their Commonwealth Games title defence
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
Euro 2022: England's Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Mary Earps make Team of the Tournament
Four England players have been named in the Women's Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament after their heroic 2-1 win over Germany in the final on Sunday. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, centre-back and captain Leah Williamson, midfielder Keira Walsh and Player of the Tournament Beth Mead all made the XI, alongside five Germany players and one from France and Spain.
'I taught him that': Lionesses' goalscoring hero Ella Toone's hilarious response when asked about Harry Kane's praise for her deft finish that sent England on way to historic victory
England footballer Ella Toone joked today that she taught Harry Kane how to chip a goalkeeper when asked about his praise for her goal in the Euro 2022 final. Men's captain Kane, 29, praised Toone for her stunning strike that opened the scoring at Wembley yesterday, telling her in a tweet: 'Take a bow for that finish.'
Touching moment Sarina Wiegman dedicated England's Euros win to her sister who died in the run-up to the tournament
Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has dedicated England's Euro 2022 final win to her sister, who died three weeks before the start of the tournament. Wiegman, 52, returned home to the Netherlands to be with her family at the end of May before returning to England's training camp at St George's Park to prepare for the competition.
Watch: Commonwealth Games cricket - Sri Lanka v New Zealand
Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford, Ros Satar and Neil Johnston. As part of the coaching team, I couldn't be more delighted. We knew we needed to target the floor more, so it's a sweet win for England. Post update. Women's floor final. That brilliant victory for Alice...
Lachlin Dalton stars as Australia take home 3x3 wheelchair gold
Australia's men's 3×3 wheelchair basketball team of Lachlin Dalton, Luke Pople, Jake Kavanagh and Kurt Thomson claimed gold with a dramatic 11-9 victory over Canada. Dalton was the key playmaker with four points, earning him the nickname 'The King Slayer' from the commentator, while Pople top-scored with six. "It's...
England overcome Uganda to maintain winning start at Commonwealth Games
The England Roses made it four wins from four at the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 victory against a feisty Uganda in Birmingham
Soccer-England hope fans will follow them to WSL after Euros glory
Aug 1 (Reuters) - England hope their victory in the Women's European Championship final will inspire a new generation of players and urged the fans who followed them up and down the country in record numbers to stick with them when they return to domestic football.
Nick Kyrgios wins first singles match over Marcos Giron since losing Wimbledon final
Nick Kyrgios beat American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open on Tuesday, the Australian's first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final. Less than a month since reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. It won't help him get over falling short at Wimbledon, which has not been easy. But, winning more may boost his confidence.
Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyeing return to winning ways
Defending Commonwealth Games champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is eyeing a return to the top as she bids for a first heptathlon title in three years.The 29-year-old is the overnight leader at the Commonwealth Games after a solid first day at the Alexander Stadium.Johnson-Thompson sits on 3765 points, 109 ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.The pandemic and two serious Achilles and calf injuries have stopped Johnson-Thompson winning a title since the World Championships in 2019 but she is closing in on a successful defence in Birmingham.She said: “It’s really nice, in 2018 this competition was the platform for me to win global...
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
