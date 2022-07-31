Jim Mora’s tall task of building culture and what it means for UConn football leadership

Much of the talk after Day One of UConn football camp was about developing culture — a term widely proffered, but rarely defined.

For the Huskies, it’s not just the two drones that hovered over the perfectly manicured practice fields, the flashy social media posts, the catch phrases and the hashtags and the public perception. It’s strength and conditioning coach Quan Thompkins pushing transfer running back Will Knight as he worked out behind the end zone. It’s head coach Jim Mora pacing and shouting directions in the middle of the field, stopping occasionally to acknowledge a job well done.

It is the whole team gathering at the back of the end zone in the last five minutes of practice to watch kicker Noe Ruelas nearly hit the cameraman on top of the scissor lift between the uprights. Or gathering during the summer for workouts.

All of it branded the “Husky Revolution.”

The movement has been inspired by Mora and his staff but carried out by the players — many of whom wore blue and white last season, but plenty who didn’t. Plenty saw what could be coming and wanted a part in turning around the program.

“We’re more of a brotherhood now,” running back Nate Carter said Friday following the team’s first fall practice. “We keep each other up, keep each other positive.”

Carter mentioned that even when there was typical first-day rust during practice, the team rallied around itself under the 90-degree sun, until the final whistle three hours after the first player stepped on the field.

“These long, hard practices (are) going to drive us toward finishing games in the fourth quarter,” Carter said.

The Huskies were within three points of a lead entering the fourth quarter during four of their 11 losses last season.

Leadership has widely come from returning players who have gone through it all with the Huskies since the start of last season, some even longer. Players such as Carter and linebacker Jackson Mitchell stuck it out after former head coach Randy Edsall resigned following one of those close games, a 38-28 loss to Holy Cross in Week Two when the Huskies were down by three points entering the final quarter. They could’ve transferred, but instead trusted the new regime.

And, despite the image overhaul and the slew of new names on the roster, they continue to lead.

“There are defined leaders on this team who are leaders because of what they do, the way they act and conduct themselves and the standard they hold themselves to,” Mora said. “Leadership is earned. Respect is earned.”

For Mitchell, who led the team in tackles last season, the developing culture starts with dedication.

“If your best player is not going hard, the team will never find success. The best player has to be the one that’s going the hardest and putting in the most extra work and that type of stuff,” Mitchell said.

When Mora first arrived in Storrs, the team had a long meeting about culture. Setting the new standards for the program, he stressed the importance of a positive mindset — a simple notion turned complicated by the program’s poor recent history.

“Respect,” Mitchell said. “Because we’re out here competing and it’s going to get chippy and we’re going to argue and stuff but on Saturday, we’re going to be playing with each other for each other and battling together.

Carter said, “My mindset every single day is to come in here and make my teammates better. You need to be able to look your brother in the eyes and say, ‘I want to make you better than me,’ because that’s going to make them better. If we all have that mindset of just not trying to be the guy but trying to be a guy for the team, I feel like we’re going to win many games.”

The revolution is still a work in progress. A 1-11 team will not turn into a powerhouse with a new coach and some nice words. The work started in the spring, and the Huskies’ identity will only continue to develop before the team’s season-opening date with Utah State on Aug. 27.

“It’s a process because some of these guys haven’t had a ton of success here,” Mora said. “And sometimes when things don’t go right, there’s a tendency to fall back into the old trap of, ‘Oh, here we go again.’

“We’ve just got to keep moving through that, and I feel like, even without having that conversation, we are moving in the right direction.”

Regardless of what play was run during practice Friday, who made a good cut or a good read, there was someone on one of the sidelines getting excited.

“This is the least entitled group of players I’ve ever been around. And that’s refreshing,” Mora said.