One Killed By MPD Officer Investigating DC Shooting

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in DC after an earlier shooting left two people injured, authorities announced.

Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, of Southeast, DC was shot and killed by an officer of the Metropolitan Police Department in the 200 block of Madison Street during an investigation into a shooting on Saturday, July 30 in Northwest DC, officials said.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, members of the Fourth District responded to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street in Northwest, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, members located two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pair to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Other officers were canvassing the area when information was obtained that a white sedan occupied by three armed suspects who were seen hiding weapons, according to investigators.

A responding officer located the vehicle and followed it to the intersection of 2nd Street and Madison Street in Northwest, where the occupants fled from the area.

The officer observed one of the suspects armed with a handgun and then the officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect, officials said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect - later identified as Hartgraves-Shird - to an area hospital.

After life-saving efforts failed, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, officials said.

The other two suspects are at large, though the suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene. The incident is under investigation by the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

According to the department, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. Body-words camera footage from the incident is under review.