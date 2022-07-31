All state park entrance fees waived to celebrate Colorado Day on Monday

www.summitdaily.com
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Summit Daily News
Hiker traffic on Colorado 14ers fell by 110,000 visits in 2021 after setting a record in 2020
After a record-setting year for Colorado’s highest peaks at the height of the pandemic, traffic on the state’s 14ers dropped in 2021, falling by more than 110,000 user days. The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, using remote-sensor counters on 23 trails around the state, counted about 303,000 hikers scaling the...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
Colorado’s Amusement + Water Parks Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
Colorado is full of fun activities for the entire family. Sometimes these attractions are for the more outdoorsy types but there are plenty of great amusement parks, water parks, ziplines, and alpine slides in Colorado to choose from. Amusement and Water Parks in Colorado. There are a number of amusement...
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
U.S. Forest Service announces new designated camping areas in Colorado
Sixty new designated camping areas are set to open this summer in White River National Forest, in response to a recorded increase in recreational camping in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. “Designating specific, sustainable sites for dispersed camping will help visitors better understand...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Colorado produce?
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
5280.com
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives free admission to military and veterans throughout August
Active duty, veterans and National Guard members will receive free admission to all state parks in Colorado throughout the month of August. Any of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s offices can issue a free pass to anyone who has proof of military service. Passes became available on Aug. 1 and will last through Aug. 31. Other park fees like camping reservations will still apply. Vehicles that display a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plant will receive year-round free entry to all state parks, as well.
9News
Tina Peters' funds for primary recount came largely from outside Colorado
Roughly 5,393 donors gave an additional $503,649 after the primary, more than Peters had going into the primary she lost. Most of it came from outside of Colorado.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Submit comments on the Colorado big game management plan
For over 20 years I’ve had the privilege of hunting, hiking, climbing, fishing and floating Colorado’s vast expanse of public lands and waters, including some 8.3 million acres managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Colorado’s public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management are home to some of the nation’s largest migratory deer and elk herds. These lands, marked generally by low-lying canyons and dry hills, also sustain a greater abundance of big game species important to hunters.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
highlandsranchherald.net
More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver
Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
