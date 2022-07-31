ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Professional storyteller, Heather Harlan, coming to Thousand Hills State Park

By Amari Bell
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru

A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kirksville, MO
State
Missouri State
KBOE Radio

FARM ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF RURAL WAPELLO COUNTY MAN

On Friday, July 29th, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to a farm pasture located in the 3300 block of James Trail, in rural Mahaska County. This call was in reference to a possible farm accident. Upon Law Enforcement’s arrival, it was discovered that a family member of the victim was administering CPR to an adult male. Law Enforcement Officials took over the CPR and assisted the ambulance service with treatment of the victim for the next 20-plus minutes. This medical treatment proved fruitless, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation into this death indicated that the victim had been accidentally run over by his own Dodge flatbed pickup, hauling a large round bale of hay, within this pasture. The victim was identified as GS-year-old Duane Charles Davis of rural Wapello County. Davis’ body has been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy will be performed at a later time. The investigation into this incident is continuing. In addition to the members of the Mahaska Ambulance Service, the Sheriffs Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storyteller#Picnic Tables
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

One hundred nineteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 12:46 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined the driver to be suspended and had no vehicle insurance. The 23-year-old was cited and released and the vehicle was towed.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report two arrests

A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kchi.com

Humphreys Man Arrested By Troopers

A Humphreys man was arrested in Sullivan County on several charges Friday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan at about 3:05 pm for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, no insurance, and on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged delivery of marijuana. McGowan was taken to the Sullivan County Jail pending the posting of bond.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy