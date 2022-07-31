Professional storyteller, Heather Harlan, coming to Thousand Hills State Park

krcgtv.com
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site
View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.
kttn.com
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
Amtrak train attendant files lawsuit associated with deadly June derailment
An Amtrak train attendant who was on board the Southwest Chief on June 27 when it collided with a dump truck has filed a lawsuit in state court.
KBOE Radio
FARM ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF RURAL WAPELLO COUNTY MAN
On Friday, July 29th, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to a farm pasture located in the 3300 block of James Trail, in rural Mahaska County. This call was in reference to a possible farm accident. Upon Law Enforcement’s arrival, it was discovered that a family member of the victim was administering CPR to an adult male. Law Enforcement Officials took over the CPR and assisted the ambulance service with treatment of the victim for the next 20-plus minutes. This medical treatment proved fruitless, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation into this death indicated that the victim had been accidentally run over by his own Dodge flatbed pickup, hauling a large round bale of hay, within this pasture. The victim was identified as GS-year-old Duane Charles Davis of rural Wapello County. Davis’ body has been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy will be performed at a later time. The investigation into this incident is continuing. In addition to the members of the Mahaska Ambulance Service, the Sheriffs Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
ktvo.com
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
kttn.com
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
One hundred nineteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 12:46 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined the driver to be suspended and had no vehicle insurance. The 23-year-old was cited and released and the vehicle was towed.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
kchi.com
Humphreys Man Arrested By Troopers
A Humphreys man was arrested in Sullivan County on several charges Friday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan at about 3:05 pm for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, no insurance, and on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged delivery of marijuana. McGowan was taken to the Sullivan County Jail pending the posting of bond.
