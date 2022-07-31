Piero’s PizzaVino on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Frustrated by the dearth of authentic New York–style pizza in the desert, I long ago settled on the Neapolitan variety — the personal-size woodfired pizza that originated in Naples, Italy. I’ve tasted them everywhere I could find them in the Coachella Valley, noting the restaurants that nail the crisp but chewy and airy thin crust and simple ingredients: a basic dough, raw tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and olive oil — aka, pizza Margherita. No one in the desert does it better than Piero’s PizzaVino on El Paseo in Palm Desert and Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar at Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO