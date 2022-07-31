www.palmspringslife.com
Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
With 350 days of fog-free sun, Palm Springs has plenty of pools for plunging
Just 30 minutes from Temecula Wine Country is one of the largest cities in Southern California’s Inland Empire, Riverside is filled with tons of fun attractions and sights to see! From the lively downtown historic district to the beautiful botanic gardens and beyond, there are many reasons why people choose to visit Riverside.
La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes
The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over. The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community. "Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM The post La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes appeared first on KESQ.
More Than Snowbirds: Canada’s The Dreamboats Find a New Home for Their Rock ’n’ Roll Revival Sound in the Coachella Valley
The Dreamboats may be from Canada—but they’ve been adopted as locals by many Coachella Valley music fans. The four-piece rock ’n’ roll revival band has become a Modernism Week staple, and has performed at all over desert, bringing a nonstop rockin’ show with ’50s/’60s vibe. They’re set to perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, in downtown Indio as part of the Second Saturdays Center Stage series.
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice
The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
Best Neopolitan-Style Pizza
Piero’s PizzaVino on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Frustrated by the dearth of authentic New York–style pizza in the desert, I long ago settled on the Neapolitan variety — the personal-size woodfired pizza that originated in Naples, Italy. I’ve tasted them everywhere I could find them in the Coachella Valley, noting the restaurants that nail the crisp but chewy and airy thin crust and simple ingredients: a basic dough, raw tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and olive oil — aka, pizza Margherita. No one in the desert does it better than Piero’s PizzaVino on El Paseo in Palm Desert and Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar at Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs.
Best Browsing for Design Lovers
Dragonette Ltd. offers an impressive showroom on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Tastemaker Patrick Dragonette gives the most discerning design connoisseurs plenty of satisfying eye candy in his impressive showroom on El Paseo in Palm Desert. At Dragonette Ltd., brilliantly styled vignettes feature 20th century art, décor, lighting, and furnishings from designers including William Haines, Dorothy Thorpe, Paul McCobb, and the Haas Brothers.
2010 documents show city didn’t require COD return land if it failed to build Palm Springs campus
With College of the Desert (COD) planning a community meeting this week to answer questions about its plans for the design of a Palm Springs campus, the answer to a more pressing question about land once eyed for the project is now known:. There was no stipulation in a 2010...
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto discusses his bills recently signed by Gov. Newsom
Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Kelly Seyarto. Jonathan Linden: Republican assemblymember Kelly Seyarto represents assembly district 67, which includes the cities of Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, and a portion of Riverside. On July 19, Governor Newsom signed assembly bill 1876, which was authored by Seyarto. Just to get started here, assemblymember, can you tell listeners about your bill AB-1876 and the issue it's trying to address?
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal
Two deer seen drowning in the Indio portion of the Coachella Canal were rescued by first responders. Monday shortly before 4 p.m., a passerby called Indio Police to report that they found two young deer in the Coachella Canal near Avenue 42 west of Golf Center Parkway in Indio. Officers arrived and found the two The post Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal appeared first on KESQ.
This Barbie-Core Elopement in Palm Springs Has Us Dreaming in Pink!
Okay it’s no secret we love pink… and we couldn’t help but fawn over this Palm Springs elopement inspiration with major Barbie-core vibes!! I mean a pink convertible, chunky heels, and a bright pink veil screams an elopement that Barbie and Ken would give their stamp of approval! Flower Disco absolutely nailed the event design and gorgeous florals while Ride or Die Retreats set up every dreamy detail of this styled shoot! Let’s check out more of these amazing photos by Sierra Dawn, shall we?
Coachella to provide pandemic assistance
Coachella will provide financial assistance to low-income immigrant families who did not receive help from the U.S government during the pandemic. The Immigrant Families Recovery Program will be managed by the Mission Asset Fund, a nonprofit based in San Francisco, and is expected to begin in October, according to a statement on the city’s website.
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
Flood watch for the mountains and high desert
A Flood Watch will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as high desert communities. The potential for thunderstorms isn't as great as it was over the weekend, but storms are still a threat. Flash Flood...
