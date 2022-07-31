Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham

www.cbs17.com
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
cbs17
Triangle area police join communities’ National Night Out events
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle were out interacting with the community Tuesday as part of National Night Out. CBS 17 spoke to both Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson about efforts they hope will make their communities safer. In April, Andrews...
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
cbs17
Nonprofit theatre run by Raleigh native, Broadway star gets new space in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit theatre in Raleigh is getting ready for its first performance on a new stage. Lauren Kennedy Brady, a former Broadway star and Raleigh native, runs Theatre Raleigh. In June of 2020, she says she moved the theatre to a new 18,000-square-foot space on...
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
Raleigh Iron Works looks to two Durham favorites for its first restaurant additions
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
cbs17
Wake County cancels most schools on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board approved a measure to close most Wake County Public Schools on Election Day for years to come following a meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday’s vote did not include multi-track year-round schools, but the board said it will revisit that decision come...
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
WRAL
Irregardless brings back Friday lunch service
Raleigh, N.C. — Lunch is back at Raleigh's Irregardless restaurant. The beloved restaurant is bringing back its popular lunch service on Fridays, starting Aug. 5. The lunch menu, served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays only, will include some of the restaurant's "greatest hits" with some guest favorites over the past two years, co-owner Michelle Robinson said.
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
Thousands wear costumes, bring props for GalaxyCon 2022 in Raleigh
There were tons of colorful hair, creative costumes and handmade props as people flooded the Raleigh Convention Center.
WRAL
Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. Conventions are making a comeback in Raleigh. Large crowds from across the country...
Remembering Raleigh: Hundreds bid farewell to site of iconic music scene
Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the site of an iconic venue that played a significant role in the growth of the industrial and goth scene – as well as the LGBTQIA+ community – in Raleigh. The little brick building at 2 S. West Street in downtown may...
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
National Night Out in Durham's McDougald Terrace aims to give youth a positive outlook on life
Officers were there engaging and strengthening its ties with people who live in the neighborhood.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Transgender woman says she's not allowed to work at Durham Catholic school
DURHAM, N.C. — Coming home every day, Wilhelmina Indermaur uses holy water to protect herself. The Virgin Mary, she says, also providing a welcoming embrace as the teacher struggles to find acceptance in her community. What You Need To Know. A Durham woman describes herself as a devout...
