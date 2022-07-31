Amazon Partners with Versiti to Promote Lifesaving Blood Donation in Michigan

michiganchronicle.com
Whitmer: “We Are Going to Court Today to Defend Legal Abortion in Michigan.”
Today, Governor Whitmer and her legal team are going to court to defend legal abortion in Michigan. On Monday, the Oakland County Circuit Court granted the governor’s request for a temporary restraining order after a decision earlier that day from the Michigan Court of Appeals that cleared the path for county prosecutors to prosecute doctors and nurses for doing their jobs. The governor’s legal efforts continue today, and she will continue fighting like hell to ensure women have control over their bodies and that doctors and nurses can do their jobs without fear of jail time.
WATCH: Michigan Chronicle’s Primary Election Coverage!
DETROIT — Michigan Chronicle hosted a special Election Night coverage of the primary race that has garnered a wide array of candidates for voter to elect. Digital Anchor Andre Ash hit on the key races, issues, candidates, and updated Election Results. Joining the LIVE broadcast were radio personality Frankie...
Michigan Primary Endorsed Race Results 2022
Helena Scott, left, won the Michigan House of Representatives 7th District primary. Jonathan C. Kinlock, center, received the highest votes for the Wayne County Commission District 2 seat. Alisha Bell secured her spot for the Wayne County Commission District 7 seat during the Tuesday night primary. The 2022 Election primary...
