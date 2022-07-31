Amazon Partners with Versiti to Promote Lifesaving Blood Donation in Michigan

Today, Governor Whitmer and her legal team are going to court to defend legal abortion in Michigan. On Monday, the Oakland County Circuit Court granted the governor’s request for a temporary restraining order after a decision earlier that day from the Michigan Court of Appeals that cleared the path for county prosecutors to prosecute doctors and nurses for doing their jobs. The governor’s legal efforts continue today, and she will continue fighting like hell to ensure women have control over their bodies and that doctors and nurses can do their jobs without fear of jail time.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO