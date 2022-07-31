Westside Cheer to host inaugural youth cheer camp

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Westside High School Cheer organization will be hosting its very first youth cheer camp this week, at which participants will be able to pick up skills directly from the award winning Westside Varsity Cheerleaders.

The camp is set to begin at Westside High School on Wednesday, August 3, and will continue until Friday, August 5. The program is geared toward rah rahs ages 3-13. “Encouraging the love of the sport of cheerleading is something that is so important to us and our program,” says Head Coach Kristy Hill Fleenor, who believes the program will be effective not only in nurturing and developing a love of cheer in younger participants, but also in contributing something positive to the community at large.

“Our program is meant to be a light in this community, and we will always do all we can to make that happen.”

As for program specifics, the camp will take place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and will serve to impart the basics and fundamentals of the sport of cheerleading.

“This will include working on motions, jumps, and showmanship,” says Fleenor. “[Participants] will also learn a number of sideline cheers, floor cheer, and a dance routine, while also having the amazing opportunity to develop a relationship and make wonderful memories with some of our amazing Westside Varsity Cheerleaders.”

Indeed, as much as the program is about nurturing and developing up and coming rah rahs in the Wyoming County area, Fleenor asserts that it will also provide a unique opportunity to Westside’s cheer squad to embrace their roles as community leaders.

“I have always stressed to our cheerleaders over the past few years that it is essential they remember that they are role models in all that we do at all times,” she points out. “We have always wanted this program to be one that serves as a positive influence on the younger children who have an interest in cheerleading. It is the driving force [of the program.]”

Registration for Westside’s Cheer Camp is open until Wednesday, at which time participants may register at the door. Registration is $50 per camper, and all campers will receive a certificate of participation.

A performance showcase for family and friends will be held on Friday the 5th at 7:00pm. The camp will also featured themed days, with awards given for the following categories:

Day 1: Tye Dye Day

Day 2: Crazy Hair Day

Day 3: School Color Day/Camp T-shirt

Those interested in registering can do so by contacting Head Coach Kristy Hill Fleenor at kfleenor@k12.wv.us, or by reaching out to any Westside Cheerleader. More information can be found at Westside Cheer Facebook page.