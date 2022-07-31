ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Fork, WV

Westside Cheer to host inaugural youth cheer camp

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28muwV_0gzjouC100

CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Westside High School Cheer organization will be hosting its very first youth cheer camp this week, at which participants will be able to pick up skills directly from the award winning Westside Varsity Cheerleaders.

The camp is set to begin at Westside High School on Wednesday, August 3, and will continue until Friday, August 5. The program is geared toward rah rahs ages 3-13. “Encouraging the love of the sport of cheerleading is something that is so important to us and our program,” says Head Coach Kristy Hill Fleenor, who believes the program will be effective not only in nurturing and developing a love of cheer in younger participants, but also in contributing something positive to the community at large.

“Our program is meant to be a light in this community, and we will always do all we can to make that happen.”

As for program specifics, the camp will take place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and will serve to impart the basics and fundamentals of the sport of cheerleading.

“This will include working on motions, jumps, and showmanship,” says Fleenor. “[Participants] will also learn a number of sideline cheers, floor cheer, and a dance routine, while also having the amazing opportunity to develop a relationship and make wonderful memories with some of our amazing Westside Varsity Cheerleaders.”

Indeed, as much as the program is about nurturing and developing up and coming rah rahs in the Wyoming County area, Fleenor asserts that it will also provide a unique opportunity to Westside’s cheer squad to embrace their roles as community leaders.

“I have always stressed to our cheerleaders over the past few years that it is essential they remember that they are role models in all that we do at all times,” she points out. “We have always wanted this program to be one that serves as a positive influence on the younger children who have an interest in cheerleading. It is the driving force [of the program.]”

Registration for Westside’s Cheer Camp is open until Wednesday, at which time participants may register at the door. Registration is $50 per camper, and all campers will receive a certificate of participation.

A performance showcase for family and friends will be held on Friday the 5th at 7:00pm. The camp will also featured themed days, with awards given for the following categories:

Day 1: Tye Dye Day

Day 2: Crazy Hair Day

Day 3: School Color Day/Camp T-shirt

Those interested in registering can do so by contacting Head Coach Kristy Hill Fleenor at kfleenor@k12.wv.us, or by reaching out to any Westside Cheerleader. More information can be found at Westside Cheer Facebook page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Building dedication event held for Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley. The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
OAK HILL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clear Fork, WV
WSAZ

South Charleston starts the season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Plus Beckley Inn Opens in Beckley, West Virginia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Beckley Inn, located at 125 Hylton Lane in Beckley, West Virginia. The hotel is owned by Vishnu Patel of V.P. Management and features 88 guestrooms, nine of which are suites. The Best Western Plus Beckley Inn recently...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Board of Education to assemble Monday

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Sunday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 6:00pm.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Cheers#Westside High School
WVNS

New Sophia Goodwill opening in September

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date. The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening. The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at […]
SOPHIA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Untamed river’s scenery just as powerful

While the present-day New River remains wild and untamed, it has been conquered by rafts and other specially made boats. The New River Gorge has some of the finest whitewater in the United States, offering 23 rapids in a 14-mile run from Thurmond to the 876-foot-high, 3,030-foot-long New River Gorge Bridge, the second longest single span highway bridge in the world.
THURMOND, NC
Metro News

West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Ex-WVa special education teacher gets 10 years in abuse case

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison Tuesday for abusing several students. Nancy Boggs was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Black Knight Pool to close indefinitely

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that the Black Knight pool will close indefinitely due to a shortage of lifeguards. A Tuesday afternoon announcement from the Black Knight Country Club indicated the indefinite shutdown, citing lack of sufficient lifeguard staffing as the cause. Notably, the closure appears...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy