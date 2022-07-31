Military explosive debris keeps washing up in Maryland, closing a beach, officials say

Years after Sheba the German shepherd was taken from her Texas home, officials say she was found more than 600 miles away. Now she is going to be reunited with her family. An animal control officer found the German shepherd on Monday, Aug. 1, according to a news release from the City of Borger. The officer scanned the dog for a microchip and learned she had one.

