Military explosive debris keeps washing up in Maryland, closing a beach, officials say

German shepherd was stolen years ago. She and Texas family are about to be reunited
Years after Sheba the German shepherd was taken from her Texas home, officials say she was found more than 600 miles away. Now she is going to be reunited with her family. An animal control officer found the German shepherd on Monday, Aug. 1, according to a news release from the City of Borger. The officer scanned the dog for a microchip and learned she had one.
‘No’ prevails: Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution
The right to an abortion will remain in the Kansas Constitution. In the first ballot test of abortion rights in a post-Roe America, Kansas voters turned out in historic numbers to overwhelmingly reject a constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for state lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortions across the state.
Kansas election results: See the winners in the state House primary races for your district
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox at the end of the night? Sign up for our free politics newsletter.
Sorry, Kansas voters: The crusade to revoke your abortion rights will never, ever end
It’s not over, you know. Yes, Kansas shocked the nation Tuesday night by delivering an unexpectedly resounding no vote to a state constitutional amendment that would’ve paved the way for an abortion ban. Yes, voters in our conservative state revealed some decidedly unconservative preferences about privacy and women’s rights — at least, once they got a chance to weigh the matter via secret ballot.
Kansas primary election results: Here’s who will face off for Secretary of State in November
Election results: How Kansas voted on nominees for governor in 2022 primary
Kansas primary election results: Here’s who will face off for attorney general in November
Kris Kobach narrowly wins Kansas GOP primary for attorney general in political comeback
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for state attorney general, promising to weaponize the office against the Biden administration. Kobach’s primary victory marks the 56-year-old’s first political win since he lost the Republican U.S. Senate race two years ago and re-establishes him as...
Kansas senator says he has enough signatures to run for governor as an independent
State Sen. Dennis Pyle says he gathered more than enough signatures to run for Kansas governor as independent. Pyle, a conservative state senator who left the Republican Party, filed his petition for office Monday. In an interview Monday, he said had gathered nearly 9,000 signatures, well above the 5,000 signature...
