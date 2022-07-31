ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

987thecoast.com

Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen

Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
VILLAS, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body

A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
VINELAND, NJ
987thecoast.com

August 2, 2022

National Night Out celebrations were held throughout the County Tuesday evening. Many communities, including Cape May, Avalon, Wildwood, Middle Township, Dennis Township and others held events to link their communities to local police. Celebrations included food, live music, fireworks, and carnival games. Photo courtesy Borough of Avalon social media. The post Communities Hold National Night…
CAPE MAY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Avalon Beach Patrol Dominance Continues With Victory at Dutch Hoffman

The Avalon Beach Patrol’s fantastic summer of competitions continued Monday night with its first victory in the Dutch Hoffman Memorials since 1985. Avalon has won every competition it has participated in this summer. This is the fifth victory this summer for the Avalon Beach Patrol. The post Avalon Beach...
AVALON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County

Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents

Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
VINELAND, NJ

