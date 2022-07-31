987thecoast.com
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
987thecoast.com
Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen
Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Delran, Burlington County
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Delran, Burlington County.
Bodycam video of officer-involved shooting outside Absecon Dollar General released
Video captures the suspect saying "shoot me" before the gunshots were fired.
Hammonton Gazette
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body
A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
987thecoast.com
August 2, 2022
National Night Out celebrations were held throughout the County Tuesday evening. Many communities, including Cape May, Avalon, Wildwood, Middle Township, Dennis Township and others held events to link their communities to local police. Celebrations included food, live music, fireworks, and carnival games. Photo courtesy Borough of Avalon social media. The post Communities Hold National Night…
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
987thecoast.com
Avalon Beach Patrol Dominance Continues With Victory at Dutch Hoffman
The Avalon Beach Patrol’s fantastic summer of competitions continued Monday night with its first victory in the Dutch Hoffman Memorials since 1985. Avalon has won every competition it has participated in this summer. This is the fifth victory this summer for the Avalon Beach Patrol. The post Avalon Beach...
987thecoast.com
Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County
Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
NBC New York
