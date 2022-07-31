VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO