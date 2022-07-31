ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

TV Shows That Take Place in Colorado vs. Where They Were Actually Filmed

By Emily Mashak
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
Yana Bostongirl

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.

Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual

Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
New York State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Ouray, CO
City
Boulder, CO
State
Utah State
CBS Denver

Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees

Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
AURORA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy