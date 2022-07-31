Waco's Apex Coffee Roasters sponsors NASCAR Xfinity Series driver

wacotrib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NFL・
NASCAR: Major Cup driver announcement to be made today
Richard Childress Racing are set to make a major NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Tuesday, according to a tweet posted last week. Richard Childress Racing have been one of the key focal points of NASCAR Cup Series silly season over the last month or so. Amid speculation that Tyler...
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
NASCAR Penalizes Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon for Taking Access Road in Verizon 200
In the fallout of today’s overtime finish, NASCAR is penalizing both Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon for their moves on the access road. Turn 1 was a problem all day, from the first start and throughout each restart. So, on that last restart, two drivers thought that they would make their way down the access road in order to avoid the inevitable pile up that would ensue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jimmie Johnson ‘open’ to NASCAR return, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series
Jimmie Johnson is "open" to running in NASCAR again, according to a recent interview with The Tennessean. Who would Johnson drive for in his select starts?
Who Has the Most Wins on Every Track of the Current NASCAR Cup Series Schedule?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series victories on every track of the current schedule. The post Who Has the Most Wins on Every Track of the Current NASCAR Cup Series Schedule? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)
The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
Comments / 0