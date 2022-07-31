Waco's Apex Coffee Roasters sponsors NASCAR Xfinity Series driver

In the fallout of today’s overtime finish, NASCAR is penalizing both Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon for their moves on the access road. Turn 1 was a problem all day, from the first start and throughout each restart. So, on that last restart, two drivers thought that they would make their way down the access road in order to avoid the inevitable pile up that would ensue.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO