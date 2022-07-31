Tennessee football offensive, defensive coordinators discuss lineups at media day

www.wbir.com
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
WBIR
Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football got a big pickup for their backfield on Wednesday. The Vols got a commitment from transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon and he is expected to join the team soon and play this season, according to WBIR's sources. He played four years with Clemson and...
WBIR
Tennessee football begins fall camp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football kicked off its preseason camp on Monday morning. The University of Tennessee's first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee players reported for fall camp on Sunday, July 31. The Vols' first practice was Monday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy has 3 big questions about the Tennessee Volunteers for 2022
Greg McElroy named Tennessee, Nebraska and Louisville as 3 potential teams on the rise for the 2022 season. The Vols are looking for their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2015 and 2016 after going 7-6 last year in Josh Heupel’s first campaign as the team’s head coach. So,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
What head coach Josh Heupel said at Tennessee football's media day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football officially reported for fall training camp on Sunday, and Tennessee coaches met with the media as things got going. Josh Heupel was first at the podium, and one of the first questions he had to field regarded his predecessor Jeremy Pruitt and the NCAA's allegations against the former Tennessee head coach.
Alcoa OL Bubba Jeffries commits to Indiana
ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School offensive lineman Bubba Jeffries committed to Indiana University on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends. The three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 had hats from his final schools, picked up the Indiana hat, and said he was joining the Hoosiers.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
indherald.com
#Enclave: Scott County’s ill-fated Union regiment
It was at nine o’clock on the morning of August 13, 1862 that Scott County’s largest Civil War battle began. That morning, Confederate forces under the command of Capt. T.M. Nelson approached Huntsville on River Road, southeast of the small village, where they engaged with Union soldiers under the command of Col. William T. Clift, who had raised an infantry regiment in Scott County.
UT partners with the Change Center to host community and educational events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced a new partnership with the Change Center in Knoxville to provide educational and recreational opportunities for middle and high school students. UT said it has forged a five-year partnership with the Change Center, which will allow the university to host events...
wvlt.tv
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This fall, University of Tennessee students will have the option of staying at the Holiday Inn Express at 6324 Papermill Drive, according to the housing website. The hotel will function as an off-campus apartment placement and will be an “affordable housing option for transfer students in...
Around 94 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 94 positions still open across all grade levels. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the state still needs...
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
No Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on the I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a semi-truck and multiple cars. Knox County Dispatch stated that the semi-truck was jack-knifed [..]
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
KPD graduates 80 people from Crisis Intervention Team training program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they graduated 80 employees from a training program meant to show police officers how to appropriately help people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. The Crisis Intervention Team training program was developed between advocates, law enforcement leaders, and...
Knoxville man arrested after assault with baseball bat
A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after hitting someone with a baseball bat and then spitting on a police officer.
wvlt.tv
Safety a top priority for students as they return to Hamblen County schools
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Schools welcomed nearly 10,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, August 1. “We are super excited,” Lincoln Heights Elementary School Principal, Shelley Green, said. Some students were nervous to begin the new school year; others felt confident and happy to return. Green...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It might be worth taking a trip outside of Knoxville for cheaper gas, according to data from AAA. AAA’s website states that, as of Monday, the average price of regular gas in Tennessee is $3.78 a gallon. The Knoxville average for the same gallon is $0.20 more at $3.99, almost $4.00.
