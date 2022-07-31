ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Add One Little Spark(le) to Your Outfit With New Figment Earrings at EPCOT

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage

One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Food Wine#Travel Agent#Travel Themeparks#Imageworks#Vacationeer#Wdw News
Cinemablend

Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others

Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

A Brawl Broke Out At Magic Kingdom And The Video Is Chaos

If you spend any amount of time at Disneyland or Walt Disney World you’ll find families who are taking the vacation of a lifetime. It’s become standard practice for large families to go to Disney parks together and wear matching shirts celebrating the trip. However, one family's trip to the Magic Kingdom this week turned to absolute chaos as they were involved in a pretty massive brawl right in front of Peter Pan’s Flight on the edge of Fantasyland with another family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back a Pre-Covid Favorite

When people pay thousands of dollars to visit Disney World, they want the full experience. During the worst of the pandemic that simply was not possible. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report was forced to modify some operations to deal with the restrictions the pandemic created. That...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Removing Last of COVID-19 Warning Signage

As Walt Disney World continues to try to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning signs about the disease are being removed around resort property. The signs notified guests that by entering a public space, they ran the risk of contracting COVID, and that they assumed all risks involved. But as testing requirements are coming to a close, face coverings are optional, and physical distancing is no longer being enforced, much of the resort’s operations are close to how they were prior to the shutdown in March 2020.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/27/2022 (MagicBand+ Launches, New Toy Story Land Apparel, MagicBand+ Syncs with Beacons of Magic, & More)

Good Morning, World Travelers. Today is the highly anticipated launch of MagicBand+. We’re rope dropping EPCOT to shop the selection, and then try it out. Let’s get going!. Pin Traders is the only location at EPCOT that you can buy a MagicBand+, currently. Of course, we were one of the first guests in the door. We already found most designs over at Magic Kingdom, but here we discovered a Disney snacks and Mickey Mouse design.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy