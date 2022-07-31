Add One Little Spark(le) to Your Outfit With New Figment Earrings at EPCOT

wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
Internet Reacts After Disney Theme Parks Abandon 'Fairy Godmother in Training' for Gender-Neutral Title
Disney theme parks are now referring to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations by a new gender-neutral title. The change is visible on the official Disney Parks site, with former "Fairy Godmothers in Training" now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." This shift will allow people with any gender...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
WDW News Today
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
A Brawl Broke Out At Magic Kingdom And The Video Is Chaos
If you spend any amount of time at Disneyland or Walt Disney World you’ll find families who are taking the vacation of a lifetime. It’s become standard practice for large families to go to Disney parks together and wear matching shirts celebrating the trip. However, one family's trip to the Magic Kingdom this week turned to absolute chaos as they were involved in a pretty massive brawl right in front of Peter Pan’s Flight on the edge of Fantasyland with another family.
WDW News Today
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Cardigan Inspired by Iconic Purple Wallpaper Materializes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Call in the spirits in style with this new Haunted Mansion cardigan inspired by the attraction’s famous wallpaper. It is available in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Cardigan – $69.99. This long-line cardigan...
WDW News Today
Celebrate the Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar With a New Scented Loungefly Ear Headband at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now, you can wear your ice cream (and stay clean) thanks to a new Loungefly ear headband at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the Mickey Premium Ice Cream bar!. Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar Loungefly Ear Headband –...
Disney World Brings Back a Pre-Covid Favorite
When people pay thousands of dollars to visit Disney World, they want the full experience. During the worst of the pandemic that simply was not possible. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report was forced to modify some operations to deal with the restrictions the pandemic created. That...
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Removing Last of COVID-19 Warning Signage
As Walt Disney World continues to try to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning signs about the disease are being removed around resort property. The signs notified guests that by entering a public space, they ran the risk of contracting COVID, and that they assumed all risks involved. But as testing requirements are coming to a close, face coverings are optional, and physical distancing is no longer being enforced, much of the resort’s operations are close to how they were prior to the shutdown in March 2020.
WDW News Today
Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
WDW News Today
Summer Tribute Store to Close August 7 to Begin Halloween Horror Nights Transformation at Universal Studios Florida
As Universal Studios Florida prepares for Halloween Horror Nights, the Summer Tribute Store will close August 7 to begin its own terrifying transformation. Clues have been gradually placed within the store to suggest that the movie theater theme may continue into the fall, albeit with a more sinister edge. Halloween...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/27/2022 (MagicBand+ Launches, New Toy Story Land Apparel, MagicBand+ Syncs with Beacons of Magic, & More)
Good Morning, World Travelers. Today is the highly anticipated launch of MagicBand+. We’re rope dropping EPCOT to shop the selection, and then try it out. Let’s get going!. Pin Traders is the only location at EPCOT that you can buy a MagicBand+, currently. Of course, we were one of the first guests in the door. We already found most designs over at Magic Kingdom, but here we discovered a Disney snacks and Mickey Mouse design.
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
