Wall Township, NJ

NJ State Police investigate Garden State Parkway crash in Wall Township

By Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

WALL — A driver was seriously injured Sunday after losing control of their vehicle after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Wall, according to New Jersey State Police

A northbound Nissan crossed four lanes of traffic, struck a left guardrail and then collided with a northbound Toyota near milepost 96.3, State Trooper Sgt. Philip Curry said. The Toyota then collided with a guardrail by the right shoulder, he said.

The sequence of crashes threw the driver of the Nissan from the car, Curry said. The driver was seriously injured, he added.

The driver of the Toyota suffered only minor injuries, according to State Police.

Neither driver was immediately identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ State Police investigate Garden State Parkway crash in Wall Township

