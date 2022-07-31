Primary advance voting doubles November 2021 total

www.emporiagazette.com
Kansas 2022 Primary results begin to come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of the Kansas Primary have begun to come in on Tuesday night. To check out the latest voting numbers, go to our Election Results page by clicking here.
Kansas Governor 2022 primary race election results
The Associated Press calls the Primary Races for Kansas Governor candidates.
Emporia gazette.com
Strong voter turnout in Lyon County
Lyon County had an impressive turnout for the Aug. 2 primary election, with a 46.35% turnout overall. Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat told the Gazette Tuesday night that that number is “just amazing for a primary.”. “We would be hard-pressed to get maybe 20, 25% turnout...
hppr.org
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County sees high voter turnout Tuesday
Chase County had an impressive voter turnout for Tuesday's primary election. County Clerk and Election Officer Connie Pretzer said 58.87% of voters cast their ballots in the eleciton. That's 1,105 ballots out of 1,877 eligible voters.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Emporia gazette.com
Fight over Kansas abortion amendment propels avalanche of votes
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters turned out in unforeseen numbers to participate in an intense fight over abortion rights marked by expensive campaigns to educate and influence voters, dubious claims, and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court. The question before voters, in the form of a...
‘This decision was wrong’: Wichita-area poll workers turned away voters before 7 p.m.
Sedgwick County said poll workers did not have authority to turn away up to 150 voters.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MSNBC
Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night
Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state, in a move widely seen as a victory for abortion rights activists. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 3, 2022.
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
WIBW
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
Misleading text message on Kansas constitutional amendment arrives 1 day before Primary vote
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Kansans’ phones are receiving text messages containing misleading information just one day before the vote for a new constitutional amendment on abortion rights. The following quote is the text message that people received on August 1: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment […]
Emporia gazette.com
City commission to end contract with Kaup
The Emporia City Commission gave direction to city manager Trey Cocking to move in a different direction with the city's zoning regulations Wednesday afternoon. Jim Kaup, a Topeka-based attorney who specializes in local government and land use, was hired as a consultant to work on the city's revised planning and zoning regulations. Cocking told commissioners Wednesday that Kaup was still looking through the regulations — 36 months after he began.
Emporia gazette.com
Four in running to replace Judge Wheeler
A Magistrate Judge and a County Attorney are among the candidates to replace a retiring Lyon County District Judge. The Kansas Judicial Branch announced Monday that four people applied to succeed Judge Merlin Wheeler, who will step away in early September to become a Senior Judge. One of the four...
Emporia gazette.com
Kelly, Schmidt secure party nominations in Kansas governor’s race — wildcard Pyle awaits
TOPEKA — Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt emerged victorious from Tuesday’s primary brandishing the organizational framework and burnished messaging of gubernatorial campaigns ready for a three-month sprint to November. Schmidt, who spent the past dozen years as attorney general of red-state Kansas, secured the GOP nomination...
Kansas Senator Pyle will make run for governor’s office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle, an Independent from Hiawatha, filed a petition with 8,894 signatures to put himself and his lieutenant governor runningmate Kathleen Garrison, Haysville, on the November general election ballot. Pyle announced his intention to file for governor on June 7, 2022, following his change of party affiliation earlier this year from […]
kcur.org
How Kansas got its constitution: Violence, fraudulent elections and competing governments
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
WIBW
Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November. Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. In a release,...
