Primary advance voting doubles November 2021 total

The Emporia City Commission gave direction to city manager Trey Cocking to move in a different direction with the city's zoning regulations Wednesday afternoon. Jim Kaup, a Topeka-based attorney who specializes in local government and land use, was hired as a consultant to work on the city's revised planning and zoning regulations. Cocking told commissioners Wednesday that Kaup was still looking through the regulations — 36 months after he began.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO