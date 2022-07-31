Lamoure Post 19 Wins State B Legion Tournament

www.newsdakota.com
VCSU Football Picked #2 in NSAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll
VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University has been picked 2nd in the NSAA Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday by the conference office. The Vikings received 28 poll points and 1 first-place vote as they were picked to finish behind defending conference champion Dickinson State. Valley...
VCSU to Induct Five Individuals, One Team to Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame
VALLEY CITY, ND (VCSU) – Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The Class of 2022 includes Molly (Anderson) Welstad ’03, Loni (Hall) Thilmony ’07, Josh Kasowski ’05, Matt Johnson ’01, Karalea (Morris) Hoyano ’07 and the 2006 softball team.
Leslie A. Sullivan
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home. Leslie Ann Hovel was born in Valley City, ND, on August 26, 1965, to Larry and Lois (Aarseth) Hovel. She grew up in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1983. She went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending VCSU she was a member of the Philomathian sorority. Leslie also worked in the Faculty Materials Department while attending school and continued to following her graduation.
Scherbenske Hired To Remove Clay Levees in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Scherbenske Inc. of Jamestown was awarded the bid to remove temporary clay levees in Valley City. Chad Petersen of KLJ engineering told the city commission Scherbenske submitted the lowest bid of the two companies who submitted bids. Petersen said the removal and restoration process...
Buffalo Bridges Hears Caseload and Program Updates
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone heard the latest regarding Child Protection Services caseloads and program updates. Child Protection Supervisor Libby Wynne says the caseloads during the summer are generally low for the zone. Wynne says right now in Valley City and Jamestown, there are...
Runnin O’ The Green Donates to Elks Camp Grassick
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Runnin O’ The Green Founder Larry “Knobby” Knoblich attended the 2022-23 North Dakota State Elks Convention to donate funds from the annual run. Runnin O’ The Green has been held for more than 40 years, raising money for Elks Camp Grassick and...
Author Alex Newman Webinar Aug. 8 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) International award-winning journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman will hold a webinar on Monday, August 8th at the Pizza Corner in Valley City at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the webinar in person. Newman will be addressing the Globalist “Great Reset” The End of...
Jamestown National Night Out A Success
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hundreds of Jamestown and Stutsman County residents connected with local emergency officials and agencies that serve the area. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says National Night Out is a community-building campaign to promote police and community partnerships. Held on the firsts Tuesday of August annually, its goal is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
Stutsman County Hears Primary Election Expense Report
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission received the Primary Election expense report Tuesday afternoon. Stutsman County Auditor and COO Jessica Alonge reports they had 9 total precincts reporting and two polling locations with more 1,741 ballots counted. 175 ballots were absentee in the June Primary for Stutsman County.
Victory Lutheran Church Sets Vacation Bible School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Victory Lutheran Church is returning their Vacation Bible School (VBS) Aug. 15-18. Conan Hirsch is the Youth Minister at Victory Lutheran Church. Hirsch says VBS is open to all toilet trained 3 year olds to sixth grade. Students pre-K through Kindergarten will join from 6:30...
Emergency Utility Repairs in SW Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown is reporting emergency utility repairs that will take place all day Tuesday, Aug. 2. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th ST SW, between 11th Ave SW through 14th Ave SW. This closure will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished or approximately 5:00 P.M.
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
Lindsey (Witthauer) Vogel
Lindsey Vogel (Witthauer) of Jamestown passed away Sunday July 31, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown. In...
Montpelier Woman Rings JRMC Cancer Center Bell
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – One Montpelier, N.D., woman has baking to do. Marie Olson, 80, hurried home after ringing the bell at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. After 12 treatments, she graduated from the JRMC Cancer Center on July 14, 2022. Her granddaughter, Bailey Olson, got married the next day and Marie, who used to bake professionally, created the top of the cake.
Stutsman County Commission Discusses ARPA Funding
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission met in a special session Tuesday, Aug. 2 regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be allocated to different projects. Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge stated the county has approximately $4.02 million to spend and have already allocated roughly $310,101...
Jamestown West Business Loop Construction Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – Substantial concrete and pavement improvements are being conducted along Mill Hill and the West Business Loop in Jamestown. Jamestown Engineering Tech Tyler Michel reports that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, traffic control will be switching lanes on the project. “All lanes will be ground to a...
Mosquito Fogging Planned Monday at McElroy Park
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 1, City crews will be mosquito fogging McElroy Park. City crews will begin at approximately 10:30 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to keep children out of the streets and away from the fogging machines. Motorists should use extreme caution...
Jamestown City Council Discusses City Park Bridges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The current condition of some park bridges in Jamestown were discussed by the Jamestown City Council Monday night. Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says some concerns have been raised concerning bridges over the James River. Heinrich says the Jamestown Parks & Recreation is a separate entity from...
JRMC Welcomes New Physician Dr. Chuck Allen
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Chuck Allen to its team of Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Allen has advanced emergency medicine training and valuable experience at trauma centers across the country. In addition, Dr. Allen also serves as the National Medical Advisor for the National Ski Patrol, which offers emergency care and safety services to local ski/snowboard areas and bike parks.
Successful Hiring at CHI Mercy Hospital Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI) – The following is a news release from CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. “With the introduction of COVID-19 back in 2020, we saw an overwhelming need for health care workers on a national and global scale. With the significant rise in critical patients we watched staff- burnout plague healthcare organizations. We have also been and continue to experience a nationwide nursing shortage, where the demand for nurses will surpass the supply colleges and universities are able to provide. All of these factors combined have put healthcare systems at risk and patient populations potentially in harm’s way.
