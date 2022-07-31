Lamoure Post 19 Wins State B Legion Tournament

Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home. Leslie Ann Hovel was born in Valley City, ND, on August 26, 1965, to Larry and Lois (Aarseth) Hovel. She grew up in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1983. She went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending VCSU she was a member of the Philomathian sorority. Leslie also worked in the Faculty Materials Department while attending school and continued to following her graduation.

FARGO, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO