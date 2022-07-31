ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

No Kid Hungry donating $55K to keep Southern Tier free meal program running

By Vince Briga
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September

After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers' body urges mandatory bag and pocket checks of students to stop 'out of control' vaping in schools

Vaping in schools is so 'out of control' that a leading teachers' body is begging for pocket checks and bag searches to be imposed on students as they enter the classroom. A recent survey of 196 Australian schools found more than 80 per cent of high schools are aware of students who vape, with 16 per cent of parents or guardians giving their children e-cigarettes.
EDUCATION
Fatherly

Data Clearly Shows Preschool Benefits Kids — And Society As A Whole

Three- and 4-year-olds belong in preschool. This is the consensus of psychologists, pediatricians, and researchers who have dedicated their careers to analyzing the costs and benefits of educating children so young they can seldom pronounce the word “education.” And the United States is convinced — 42 states and the District of Columbia spend about $37 billion each year to ensure that low-income kids don’t miss out — but not convinced enough to implement a national universal pre-k program or spend more than half the percentage of GDP that Spain and Israel cough up annually for preschool.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Brown
parentherald.com

5 Benefits of Joining High School Sports for Your Teens

High school sports have been around for decades, allowing teenagers to develop their physical agility and endurance. While this might be considered an after-school activity, some parents prefer to look for good schools with strong athletics programs over academics for their teens. Most people see school sports as a way...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy