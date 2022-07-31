No Kid Hungry donating $55K to keep Southern Tier free meal program running

spectrumlocalnews.com
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
Survey: Parents will spend $661 per child for back-to-school, an 8 percent hike
Parents paying for back-to-school items will find no break from inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. The 15th annual Deloitte Back-to-School Survey finds the average American household with school-age kids will pay $661 per child, an 8 percent increase from last year and a whopping 27 percent above 2019. But...
Teachers' body urges mandatory bag and pocket checks of students to stop 'out of control' vaping in schools
Vaping in schools is so 'out of control' that a leading teachers' body is begging for pocket checks and bag searches to be imposed on students as they enter the classroom. A recent survey of 196 Australian schools found more than 80 per cent of high schools are aware of students who vape, with 16 per cent of parents or guardians giving their children e-cigarettes.
Data Clearly Shows Preschool Benefits Kids — And Society As A Whole
Three- and 4-year-olds belong in preschool. This is the consensus of psychologists, pediatricians, and researchers who have dedicated their careers to analyzing the costs and benefits of educating children so young they can seldom pronounce the word “education.” And the United States is convinced — 42 states and the District of Columbia spend about $37 billion each year to ensure that low-income kids don’t miss out — but not convinced enough to implement a national universal pre-k program or spend more than half the percentage of GDP that Spain and Israel cough up annually for preschool.
Ways To Organize And Prepare For Back To School At Home
Wondering how to prepare your home for back-to-school season? Here are ways to adjust your living space to make getting ready for school easy and stress-free.
5 Benefits of Joining High School Sports for Your Teens
High school sports have been around for decades, allowing teenagers to develop their physical agility and endurance. While this might be considered an after-school activity, some parents prefer to look for good schools with strong athletics programs over academics for their teens. Most people see school sports as a way...
