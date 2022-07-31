Texas DT Cullen Fite commits to ASU

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Related
Wednesday practice sights and sounds
Here are some sights and sounds from Arizona State's Wednesday practice, which was its first of fall camp. — Early in Wednesday's session, ASU offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh appeared frustrated with how his group was performing reps during a skill development portion of practice that requires linemen to fire up out of a stance and strike a padded bag held by a teammate. After watching several reps in which he felt there was an obvious lack of physical potency, Cavanaugh strode behind several of his players and remarked, seemingly to nobody in particular, “They have no [damn] power." Then, he reengaged with his group. "Get your hands out," he said, directly to them. His players then proceeded to offer a little more intensity, which led to Cavanaugh's approval. But it didn't ultimately yield a strong practice from the group. The offensive line struggled throughout the 11-on-11 session to maintain blocks and keep ASU's aggressive defensive line in front of them.
ASU hopes good health continues due to shallow depth at key positions
After injuries sidelined several Arizona State players throughout the spring, a healthy tone was established on the first day of preseason camp when all 73 of its scholarship players were in attendance, with sophomore defensive end Gharin Stansbury being the only non-participant. "The first day of practice, the number one...
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
Arizona's Arpaio narrows rival's lead in comeback attempt
PHOENIX — (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted in 2016 by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, has narrowed his opponent’s lead in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
RELATED PEOPLE
12news.com
GOP race for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday evening
PHOENIX — The votes are still being counted and the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday. Former news anchor Kari Lake and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson are neck and neck the day after the primary election.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
AZFamily
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
keyzradio.com
Coming Fall 2023 . . . Nonstop Flights from Williston Airport to Phoenix!
Williston, ND (KEYZ) Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) has officially added another getaway destination. Through a news release Monday, City of Williston officials announced they have received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to add new low-cost flights to Phoenix, Arizona in the Fall of 2023.¹. “We...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees
Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0