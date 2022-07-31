Texas DT Cullen Fite commits to ASU

Here are some sights and sounds from Arizona State's Wednesday practice, which was its first of fall camp. — Early in Wednesday's session, ASU offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh appeared frustrated with how his group was performing reps during a skill development portion of practice that requires linemen to fire up out of a stance and strike a padded bag held by a teammate. After watching several reps in which he felt there was an obvious lack of physical potency, Cavanaugh strode behind several of his players and remarked, seemingly to nobody in particular, “They have no [damn] power." Then, he reengaged with his group. "Get your hands out," he said, directly to them. His players then proceeded to offer a little more intensity, which led to Cavanaugh's approval. But it didn't ultimately yield a strong practice from the group. The offensive line struggled throughout the 11-on-11 session to maintain blocks and keep ASU's aggressive defensive line in front of them.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO