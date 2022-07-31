Shameful for Trump to rewrite 9/11 history | Letters

www.nj.com
The real reason Donald Trump is on board with LIV Golf
Donald Trump is not one to quibble about ethics when money is on the line.
Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'
Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images From left: Ivana and Donald Trump. Reacting to the sudden passing of Ivana Trump, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman tells PEOPLE that Donald Trump "constantly" sought his first wife's advice during his tenure as president. Ivana Trump died Thursday afternoon at the...
Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers
Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Does Donald Trump get a tax break by burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club?
Ivana Trump, pictured at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in 2018, passed away in July. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana was buried in a gold-hued coffin at the former president’s New Jersey golf club last month, following an Upper East Side funeral service where she was remembered as a woman who was “adored.”
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Even though Republicans are still widely projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress in this fall's midterm elections, the party's fundraising machinery has had an unexpected slowdown in recent weeks. The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports that the drop in online donations to the WinRed platform...
Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says
Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Hours after rioters overran the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video message to them.
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
On the day of Ivana Trump's funeral, Donald Trump remembers her 'beautiful life'
NEW YORK — Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped Donald Trump build the empire that put him on a road toward the White House, lived a "beautiful life," the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday. The ex-president joined all...
Democrats 'worried' that 'diehard' Kamala Harris loyalists are 'virtually nonexistent,' The Hill reports
The Hill reported on Monday that Democrats were worried about a lack of "diehard Kamala Harris loyalists" within the administration after several staffers left the vice president's office. "It’s always been a problem," a former Harris aide told the outlet. "You have to have your people around you." Another White...
Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club
Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
White House security official was 'alarmed' by Trump's vow to march with rioters
A White House security official testifying under the cover of anonymity over fear for his safety told the House January 6 committee that there was a feeling of alarm when then President Trump told supporters he would march with them on the Capitol because it was clear the event was transforming from a peaceful rally to something else.
Will Trump Do Time? What It Would Take to Convict the Former President
Most legal and constitutional experts agree: Given the facts that have come to light about former President Donald Trump's role in the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is now plausible that he will be charged with crimes, tried and convicted. "It's no longer premature to say that Trump could end up in prison," says Michael Conway, a longtime trial lawyer who started his career as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon in 1974 , and who now teaches ethics and the law at Northwestern University. "It's a winnable case."
Why Trump’s attempted ‘policy speech’ was such an ugly mess
The headline on an Associated Press report yesterday told readers that Donald Trump would deliver a “policy speech” at the America First Policy Institute’s first annual summit. As the guy who literally wrote the book on Trump’s Republicans becoming a post-policy party, I was eager to see the former president’s substantive pitch.
Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Trump for months after he left White House: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered blockbuster testimony to the Jan. 6 committee this summer, worked for former President Donald Trump for over two months after he left the White House in 2020, according to a report.
Trump threatens 'Big Lie' lawsuit against CNN
Former President Donald Trump is threatening to sue CNN, demanding the network take down, retract, and cease and desist the use of the terms "Big Lie" and "lying" when reporting on his challenges to the 2020 election results.
Trump Says 'Nobody's Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11' at Saudi-Backed LIV Golf
The former president was asked about the families of 9/11 victims who plan to protest the golf tournament at his New Jersey club.
Jan. 6 Hearings Will Not Change How Donald Trump Behaves: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said she is sure he is watching the live hearings on the Capitol riot, but they will have no impact on him.
An Ode to Trump’s Outtakes
If, as Carl von Clausewitz once observed, the mark of a historic moment is that no one knows what the fuck is going on, then what we have here is a historic moment. (Pretty sure it was von Clausewitz who said that.) What we have here is President Donald Trump, the day after his people sacked the Capitol, trying to strike a tone. Which tone? He doesn’t know. And it’s making him very uncomfortable.
Every Word Donald Trump Crossed Out, Per Ivanka, From His 1/7 Speech
A video showing alterations that, according to Ivanka Trump's testimony, former President Donald Trump made for a speech directed at the Capitol rioters on January 6 has gone viral on social media. Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA), who led part of the January 6 Committee's public hearing last week, shared the...
