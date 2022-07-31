PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

www.ourquadcities.com
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
Man drowns in north St. Louis County pool
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man drowned at a pool in north St. Louis County a few weeks ago. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Keven Wright, 59, was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. […]
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
Public price tag for St. Louis floods tops $87 million, officials say
UNIVERSITY CITY — Flash flooding caused an estimated $87.8 million in public costs and damage — from swamped fire engines to storm sewer cleanouts — last week in the St. Louis region. Several hundred homes were also severely damaged in St. Louis city and county, plus St....
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Did you hear tornado sirens in the Metro East Tuesday morning? It was only a test
ST. LOUIS — People in the Metro East in Illinois near the St. Louis area may have heard a tornado siren Tuesday morning, but it was a regular test of the siren. There were strong storms in Clay and Effingham counties of Illinois to the north and east, but the storms were never tornadic.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Just one lane of WB I-70 in St. Charles County open Thursday night
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Only one westbound I-70 lane will be open on Thursday night into Friday morning in St. Charles County while work is being done. Crews will repair the interstate pavement between RouteZ/Church Street and Wentzville Parkway from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m. The right lane of I-70 will […]
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis region
Beginning this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be involved in helping victims of last week’s flash flooding.
Wichita Eagle
Fisherman jumps into lake for a swim, but he doesn’t resurface, Missouri officials say
A 54-year-old man drowned on Sunday, July 30, while he was on a fishing trip at a Missouri lake, officials say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol say Raymond Robison, from Wright City, was fishing at a lake in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles County when he decided to go swimming.
Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?
ST. LOUIS — The region’s sewers, creeks and storm drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not just for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Pouring water sprawled over creek banks, across roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.
'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision
O'FALLON, Mo. — It's been a struggle for many trying to recover from last week's historic rain and the flooding that followed. One O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision got hit particularly hard and now, people there, are pleading for help. Many in the Copperfield subdivision spent their Sunday morning washing away...
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who caused a deadly hit-and-run. 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was walking to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street, when he was hit and killed. This happened on a busy Friday night around 8:15, as crowds flocked to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
St. Louis County flood victims get supplies, relief
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday more than a hundred flood victims were able to get supplies in St Louis County. Hair stylist Parriss Rose Adams said her basement was flooded after last week's storms, destroying her in-home business and belongings. “I had a whole salon down in my...
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Louis reels from another round of dangerous floodwaters that damaged homes
(CNN) -- Amid record-breaking rainfall, St. Louis resident Margaret Shellert is facing the full brunt of devastating back-to-back flooding events this week. After the region was hit with torrential rains Monday and Tuesday, a second round of storms Thursday exacerbated conditions even further for her and many in the city.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
KMOV
Man drowns while swimming in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
