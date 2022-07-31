Five-car collision results in two transported

signalscv.com
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
A 7-year-old California boy was struck and killed while walking through a crosswalk on Tuesday, officials said. Gabriel Garate wanted to play baseball, so he and his father, Francisco, decided to walk toward Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post News reported. They proceeded to walk across...
Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro
A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars
A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Worker killed while unloading skid-steer loader in Manchester Square
A man working in the Manchester Square area was killed Tuesday morning when a piece of heavy equipment fell on him. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the man, of unknown professional affiliation, was unloading a skid-steer loader from the back of a vehicle when it fell on top of him. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of West 81st Street at around 9:45 a.m.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were no other injuries reported in the incident. A skid steer loader is an item of industrial equipment with hydraulic lifting arms, often used in grading projects.
Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Lakewood; two others injured
Multiple people were injured during a two-car collision near the I-105 Freeway in Lakewood late Sunday evening.. The crash occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on the S. Garfield Avenue ramp of the freeway.When first responders arrived, they found the woman lying in the street after being ejected from one of the two vehicles, which authorities said rolled over during the incident. The other vehicle slammed into a cement wall bordering the road. She was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment. Two others involved in the collision were also taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
Man who died in RV explosion/fire traveled the world in it
It was an RV the owner traveled the world in and would die in. An explosion shook the Whittier neighborhood around breakfast time on Saturday.
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
Semi-truck gets stuck in overpass in Fountain Valley, shuts down northbound 405 Freeway
A semi-truck got stuck in an overpass Monday in Fountain Valley. It happened around 5:12 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Brookhurst Street. The big rig hit the overpass, wedging into it and damaging the bridge significantly. The semi-truck was carrying something on the back of it when it hit the bridge, which is currently under construction. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans had to shut down all lanes on the northbound 405 crash right during rush hour traffic. Traffic was backed up for miles in the area for those making their way out of the Costa Mesa area. Around 6:20 p.m. all lanes of the freeway were reopened by the CHP. It is unclear if there are any injuries. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
