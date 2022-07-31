Barack Obama reacts to Bill Russell's passing with touching statement

Bill Russell hated autographs. Saw no point to them. If he was out dining and got approached by someone asking for his signature, Russell’s usual response was to instead ask the person to join him at the table to have a conversation about life.The autograph-seekers almost always declined.Oh, the stories they missed.Russell, the greatest winner in the history of team sports, died Sunday at 88. The basketball legacy is beyond well-known: 11 championships in 13 years with the Boston Celtics, first Black coach in the NBA, first Black coach to win an NBA title, Hall of Fame player, Hall of...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO