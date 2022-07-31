Tyrell Crosby blasts Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions for not caring about players

Just one more reason the Lions will have another losing season, things will not change until the Ford Family decides to sell the team, I can't figure out why the fans keep supporting this mess.
I say it has to be some truth in what he's saying. The Detroit Lions are the only team that never went to the super bowl. We had a great coach in Caldwell, had a winning record, went the playoffs for the first time in 30 plus years, then they fired him. We had Calvin Johnson
The organization is cursed… probably because of the Ford familys’ history with their treatment of servants, slaves and now players on their football team.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage
Detroit Lions sign RB Justin Jackson, lose young WR to early retirement
NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Hall’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
How Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is teaching kids to be themselves
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
NFL’s Vernon Davis Backs Aussie Hoops League as D.C. Ties Go Global
Detroit Sports Nation
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 23