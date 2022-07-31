ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tyrell Crosby blasts Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions for not caring about players

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 23

Joe D
2d ago

Just one more reason the Lions will have another losing season, things will not change until the Ford Family decides to sell the team, I can't figure out why the fans keep supporting this mess.

Reply(6)
3
cottye coleman
2d ago

I say it has to be some truth in what he's saying. The Detroit Lions are the only team that never went to the super bowl. We had a great coach in Caldwell, had a winning record, went the playoffs for the first time in 30 plus years, then they fired him. We had Calvin Johnson

Reply(2)
2
Terry Thomas
2d ago

The organization is cursed… probably because of the Ford familys’ history with their treatment of servants, slaves and now players on their football team.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Detroit Free Press#The Free Press
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News

With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage

Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
NFL
The Detroit Free Press

How Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is teaching kids to be themselves

Jamaal Williams strutted off the Detroit Lions' practice field with his pads in one hand and a clear bag full of anime memorabilia in the other. The bag's contents were gifts Williams collected from fans Tuesday shortly after Detroit's practice concluded. Williams describes himself as a nerd, so much so that he's told fans over the past few days that he'd happily trade anyone an autograph if they supplied any "Naruto" themed items in return.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history

Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
EAST LANSING, MI
Sportico

NFL’s Vernon Davis Backs Aussie Hoops League as D.C. Ties Go Global

Click here to read the full article. Vernon Davis starred in the NFL but deep-down has always been a basketball fan. He’s turning his longtime passion into an investment with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League.   While several current and former NBA players have invested in the Australian league, Davis is the first NFLer to become a minority owner in the NBL. He purchased roughly a 5% stake in the team, according to people familiar with the transaction. It’s a hometown connection of sorts for the Washington, D.C., native, who is joining forces with Jason Levien, co-owner of...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy