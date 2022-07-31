Women's Scottish Open: Rookie Ayaka Furue wins first LPGA tour title after course record

www.bbc.co.uk
Why Tiger Woods Taking $800 Million to Join LIV Golf Could Help the PGA Tour
In the past year, no professional athlete in the world has raked in more cash than Phil Mickelson, who banked $138 million to edge out Lionel Messi ($130 million) as the highest-paid athlete in 2022 thus far, according to Forbes. Mickelson, who has six majors and 45 PGA Tour wins...
NFL・
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says LIV Golf contract "kinda my reward" for long career
Sergio Garcia says he views his LIV contract as "kinda" his reward for a career in golf spanning nearly 30 years. In an interview with Michael Collins of ESPN, the Spaniard has opened up on his decision to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour. The 42-year-old has revealed when he first...
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson made millions with a LIV Golf win. But it came with a cost, too
The shades came off, his arms went wide and a smile came out. The man whose stoicism is so prodigious and cool and cold that it earned him the nickname “The Iceman” could not remain composed. Not after Henrik Stenson’s first win in years, not after the controversy and character damage he inflicted upon himself. The decision to join LIV Golf coupled with his performance at Trump Bedminster has delivered Stenson and his family generational wealth. But it has come with a cost, too.
So, Is the LIV Golf Product Any Good? Here's an Analysis After Three Events
Its disruption to the sport is obvious. But how is the startup doing as an actual golf event? Bob Harig, who has covered all three so far, offers an analysis.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time
Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The golf equipment Tony Finau used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic:. DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX. IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3),...
'I hope we survive it': LPGA players past and present explain importance of talks with LIV Golf
While it might have shocked many to hear LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan say she’d talk to LIV Golf, Annika Sorenstam thought it was the right call. As did Juli Inkster. These LPGA legends understand one crucial point: If Greg Norman and LIV Golf aim to create a rival...
Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster's LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000. Welcome to golf’s new era. Stenson won by two...
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
Golf.com
LIV gets political, world’s richest golfers, Tony Time again | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where our new league, LUV Golf, is looking for funding. Reach out for details. Let’s get to the news!. Golf has entered America’s Great Culture War. If there is an enduring image from this week’s LIV Golf event at Trump Bedminster, it’s...
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Golf Channel
Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday
Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception. The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
Listen: Padraig Harrington Disappointed in Henrik Stenson's LIV Golf Decision
The former European Ryder Cup captain and three-time major champion sat down with Ann Liguori and offered his views on the startup circuit.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf Digest
How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club
The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
