The writing was on the wall for that UCLA Rose Bowl game

USC had given the other eleven Pac-12 coaches plenty to talk about before dropping their B1G bomb on the college football world along with UCLA. The Trojans hired Lincoln Riley and are set to begin their first season with Riley and a staggeringly reconfigured roster come September 3. The Trojans watched as Utah was picked as the heavy favorite to win the conference with Oregon finishing second (with less first-place votes than the Trojans, by the way). It was almost impossible to remember that there is actual football on the horizon but the rest of the Pac-12 coaches had plenty of chances to comment on the Trojans either in the present or future contexts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO