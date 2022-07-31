The writing was on the wall for that UCLA Rose Bowl game

forums.theozone.net
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in August
Gus Pump Ban Planned For California
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centers
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
247Sports
Report: UCLA Football is One of the Most Popular Programs in the Nation
The UCLA football team is one of the most popular teams in the United States, according to a recent report. Last week, Al.com (an Alabama based site), published the results from the marketing research firm SBRnet which quantified the amount of fans of the 65 most popular teams in the nation. The information was collected "out of roughly 103 million people who either watched or attended a college football game in 2021."
247Sports
Pac-12 Media Day: USC opposing coaches talk Trojans
USC had given the other eleven Pac-12 coaches plenty to talk about before dropping their B1G bomb on the college football world along with UCLA. The Trojans hired Lincoln Riley and are set to begin their first season with Riley and a staggeringly reconfigured roster come September 3. The Trojans watched as Utah was picked as the heavy favorite to win the conference with Oregon finishing second (with less first-place votes than the Trojans, by the way). It was almost impossible to remember that there is actual football on the horizon but the rest of the Pac-12 coaches had plenty of chances to comment on the Trojans either in the present or future contexts.
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
Previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California: No. 38 Rancho Cucamonga set to dominate the aerial game yet again
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 38 team in our countdown. RANCHO CUCAMONGA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHBrian Hildebrand: 2nd ...
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Gives Rose Bowl Go Ahead to Explore Money-Making Projects for Stadium, Brookside Golf Course
The City Council on Monday approved plans for the Rose Bowl Operating Company to explore projects on a shortlist of potential revenue opportunities that could generate sufficient income to ensure the economic viability of the Rose Bowl stadium and the Brookside Golf Course. Each project would have to return to...
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
Orange County Business Journal
Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs
Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Sues City Of Los Angeles After Council Suspension: Brentwood Beat – August 1st, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Sues City Of Los Angeles After Council Suspension. * Family Of Murdered UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Outraged By Release Of Graphic Autopsy Report. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Warm, mostly clear conditions in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
6 LA Starbucks stores now closed as company cites safety concerns
Six Los Angeles area Starbucks stores are now closed, with the coffee giant citing safety issues. The closures took on heightened significance because of an ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks' U.S. stores.
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
