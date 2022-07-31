Chapman homers, Berrios gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

www.semoball.com
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Red Sox Christian Vazquez deal?
The Houston Astros continued their strong Monday by acquiring catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox. But who won the trade?. On the day before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros were conducting business. The Yankees were able to acquire Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four players. The Astros were able to get Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini. But Houston was not done yet.
Rays trade for outfielder Jose Siri, drop Brett Phillips
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made what they feel is an upgrade in centerfield, trading for the Astros’ Jose Siri and dropping Seminole native Brett Phillips to make room. Siri, 27, is a right-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender but has struggled at the plate, hitting .178 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .542 OPS in 48 games.
FOX Sports
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
Yardbarker
Red Sox bring back José Peraza on minor-league deal
The Red Sox brought back infielder Jose Peraza on a minor-league contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Worcester’s roster on Friday and appeared in two games during its series in Buffalo, going 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Peraza originally signed a one-year...
Yardbarker
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O's past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Jordan Lyles tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run. Mateo, a shortstop batting in the No. 9 spot, drilled a three-run home run during Baltimore's...
ESPN
Minnesota Twins acquire Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez, Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle, Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins boosted their sputtering pitching staff ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge Lopez in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and starter Tyler Mahle in a swap with the Cincinnati Reds, giving up a total of seven prospects. The 29-year-old Lopez is...
numberfire.com
Javier Baez sitting for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers did not include Javier Baez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baez will take the evening off while Willi Castro takes over at shortstop and Jonathan Schoop starts at second base. Schoop is listed sixth in the batting order. The veteran has made...
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBI power Orioles past Rangers 8-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBI. He has 10 homers and 32 RBI this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo's first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to...
Dodgers News: Baseball World Reacts to the Passing of Vin Scully
The baseball world paid their respects to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully on Tuesday night.
