ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Chapman homers, Berrios gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

By IAN HARRISON ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago
www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Red Sox Christian Vazquez deal?

The Houston Astros continued their strong Monday by acquiring catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox. But who won the trade?. On the day before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros were conducting business. The Yankees were able to acquire Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four players. The Astros were able to get Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini. But Houston was not done yet.
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade for outfielder Jose Siri, drop Brett Phillips

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made what they feel is an upgrade in centerfield, trading for the Astros’ Jose Siri and dropping Seminole native Brett Phillips to make room. Siri, 27, is a right-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender but has struggled at the plate, hitting .178 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .542 OPS in 48 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto

The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox bring back José Peraza on minor-league deal

The Red Sox brought back infielder Jose Peraza on a minor-league contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Worcester’s roster on Friday and appeared in two games during its series in Buffalo, going 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Peraza originally signed a one-year...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O's past Rangers

Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Jordan Lyles tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run. Mateo, a shortstop batting in the No. 9 spot, drilled a three-run home run during Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Romano
numberfire.com

Javier Baez sitting for Tigers Monday

The Detroit Tigers did not include Javier Baez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baez will take the evening off while Willi Castro takes over at shortstop and Jonathan Schoop starts at second base. Schoop is listed sixth in the batting order. The veteran has made...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Baltimore

Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBI power Orioles past Rangers 8-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBI. He has 10 homers and 32 RBI this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo's first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy