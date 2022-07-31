Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88

www.capecod.com

Related
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
SkySports
NBA great Bill Russell dies aged 88
Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships during his Hall of Fame career spent with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday aged 88. Russell's death was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter account that said the 12-time NBA All-Star passed away with his wife by his side. The...
NBA・
Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Bill Russell Dies: Basketball Hall Of Famer And Boston Celtics Great Was 88
Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, whom some consider the greatest NBA player of all-time thanks to his 11 NBA titles and five MVP’s, died today at age 88. One of the greatest defensive players in league history, William Felton Russell had 12 All-Star appearances and an Olympic gold medal in 1956. In 30 elimination games at the college, pro and Olympic levels, Russell was a staggering 28-2. Russell was born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana. His family moved to Oakland, Calif. in the 1940s, which is where Russell discovered basketball. His skills were not appreciated...
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
The relationship between Bill Russell and Red Auerbach that made the Boston Celtics champions
The ties between legendary Boston Celtics head coach and general manager Red Auerbach and Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell created among the most fruitful on-court relationships in the history of the NBA, producing an unprecedented 11 championships during the time the two worked together on the Celtics.
RELATED PEOPLE
In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)
In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley And More NBA Vets Pay Tribute To Celtics Legend Bill Russell After His Death At 88
Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more are paying tribute to late Celtics legend Bill Russell.
‘Lakers and Celtics fans can agree’: Jeanie Buss’ heartfelt tribute for Bill Russell after passing
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. There are very few things that can unite the loyal supporters of these storied franchises. One of them is the passing of the late, great Bill Russell. Lakers team owner Jeanie...
