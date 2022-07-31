Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, whom some consider the greatest NBA player of all-time thanks to his 11 NBA titles and five MVP’s, died today at age 88. One of the greatest defensive players in league history, William Felton Russell had 12 All-Star appearances and an Olympic gold medal in 1956. In 30 elimination games at the college, pro and Olympic levels, Russell was a staggering 28-2. Russell was born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana. His family moved to Oakland, Calif. in the 1940s, which is where Russell discovered basketball. His skills were not appreciated...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO