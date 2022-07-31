ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88

 2 days ago
SkySports

NBA great Bill Russell dies aged 88

Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships during his Hall of Fame career spent with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday aged 88. Russell's death was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter account that said the 12-time NBA All-Star passed away with his wife by his side. The...
NBA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Deadline

Bill Russell Dies: Basketball Hall Of Famer And Boston Celtics Great Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, whom some consider the greatest NBA player of all-time thanks to his 11 NBA titles and five MVP’s, died today at age 88. One of the greatest defensive players in league history, William Felton Russell had 12 All-Star appearances and an Olympic gold medal in 1956. In 30 elimination games at the college, pro and Olympic levels, Russell was a staggering 28-2. Russell was born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana. His family moved to Oakland, Calif. in the 1940s, which is where Russell discovered basketball. His skills were not appreciated...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)

In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
