Angels' Mike rout feels like back makes progress

Plaschke: Vin Scully's voice, a serenade of rebirth, will live on forever in Los Angeles
Vin Scully has died, but his poetic narration of the Dodgers — Los Angeles' most enduring sports franchise — will ring in our hearts forever.
theScore
Trout after doctor visit: It went from 'career is over' to hopefully playing soon
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received some positive news after a visit with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday; the three-time MVP might be back on the field sooner than originally expected. "It went from my career is over to hopefully I'm going to play soon,” Trout said,...
Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94
Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died Tuesday
Vin Scully, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age 94
"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said of Scully. "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever."
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
FOX Sports
Angels' Mike Trout says back injury is getting better
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week. The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Tout is slated to begin rotational exercises on Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after that.
Dodgers Postgame: LA Wins Again in San Francisco as Team Remembers the Great Vin Scully
The Dodgers were back in action on Tuesday night, taking on the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park once again. In the midst of an 8-game road trip, the boys in blue made another strong statement with a 9-5 victory over their long-time rivals. An Offensive Onslaught. The offense continued...
FOX Sports
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
FOX Sports
James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making
James Outman set a goal to make it to the majors sometime this year. Still, as Friday night turned to Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, the call he received around 12:45 a.m. came as a surprise. Two days later, in front of his fiancée, Dasha, his parents, Matt and Maureen,...
ESPN
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout optimistic he's 'going to play here soon' after seeing specialist
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week. The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Trout is slated to begin rotational exercises Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after that.
dodgerblue.com
Former Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. He’s survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.
2016: Vin Scully talks love from fans before final regular season game at Dodger Stadium
The legendary “voice of the Dodgers” Vin Scully spoke at a press conference the day before his final regular seasons game in September, 2016. Scully passed away at age 94.Aug. 3, 2022.
'A City of Angels icon': Dodgers, sports world reacts to the death of Vin Scully
Clayton Kershaw, Magic Johnson and others paid their respects to the longtime Dodgers broadcaster, who died at the age of 94 on Tuesday.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw & Justin Turner Remember Vin Scully
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. News of his death was made public as the Dodgers faced the San Francisco Giants — the team Scully famously grew up rooting for — at Oracle Park. Scully is survived by...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Isn't Planning to Bench Max Muncy
Since rising from the unknown with the Oakland A's, Max Muncy has turned into a slugger to be feared during his time with Los Angeles. Well, that was until this season. This year seems more like the Muncy of old, before putting on Dodger Blue. While he did homer last...
F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Is Now a Part-Owner of the Denver Broncos
Click here to read the full article. Lewis Hamilton is ready to give another sport a try. The seven-time Formula One champion isn’t walking away from racing just yet, but he has joined the group that’s about to take over the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN. The sale of the NFL franchise is set to be finalized later this month, at which point Hamilton will become a part-owner of the team. On Tuesday, the ownership group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, announced that Hamilton had joined up as an investor. In June, Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, her...
TMZ.com
Dodgers Fans Mourn Vin Scully's Death At Stadium, Build Makeshift Memorial
Droves of baseball fans eschewed early bedtimes Tuesday night to head out to Dodger Stadium to pay homage to Vin Scully hours after the legend died -- building a makeshift memorial for the former broadcaster while mourning his passing. Several people lit candles and dropped off trinkets at L.A.'s ballpark...
