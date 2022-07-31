Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 08:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Summit. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 13 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Ryan AirField. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Light...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and below average temps continue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through this week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week. Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 95....
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Vote for Lincoln Dog Park
The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10. Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in...
Horses, mules assisting law enforcement in searches and rescues
Southern Arizona Mounted Search and Rescue partners with the Pima County Sheriff's Department on many searches and rescues throughout the year.
Two people and a dog rescued from swift water
Northwest Fire responds to a rapid water rescue near Prince. Two people and a dog were rescued by Tucson Fire Department near Prince and I-10 on Friday afternoon.
Adam Boehme Fatally Struck in Bicycle Accident near East 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
17-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies in Two-Vehicle Accident near South Pantano Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., near South Pantano Parkway. The crash involved a bicyclist and a 2018 Peterbilt 330. According to police, Boehme was riding his electric bicycle on the eastbound lanes of East 22nd Street when the truck...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
Fire shuts down Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday
Tucson Fire crews battled a fire at a Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday. The business will be closed Tuesday and possibly longer.
Some Arizona polling locations having issues with stolen pens following candidate's claim
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with the City of Tucson
What are the new COVID rules for the older set, like President Biden?. More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training. RAW VIDEO: Firefighters rescue a driver after they crashed into a wash in Peoria. The crash happened Friday morning near Loop 101 and Northern in Peoria....
Bautista Apartments Project Set to Start
After several years of planning and buildup, the Rio Nuevo Board has set in motion the needed steps for The Bautista Apartments project in Tucson to begin construction within the next 30 days, according to a recent announcement. The Board voted unanimously to amend its easements and property lines on...
Suspected human smuggling turns deadly after series of events in Benson
A suspected smuggler was speeding along Highway 90, trying to get away from deputies, when it crashed into an SUV Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested for arson in connection to the Salpointe Fire
The Tucson Police Department announced an arrest over the weekend of 26-year-old Forrest Harris in connection to the Salpointe Catholic Fire that occurred on Sunday, July 17. TPD responded to a call on Saturday, July 30, over a dispute about a dog, near North Country Club Road and East Grant Road and were able to identify and locate Harris due to an internal “stop and arrest”. A stop and arrest means there is enough probable cause to make an arrest.
State GOP wants Pinal County elections director to resign after ballot shortage
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Arizona Republican party is asking Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk to resign immediately after the county ran out of ballots just hours before polls closed in Arizona's primary election Tuesday. Election officials in...
