Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, or 13 miles northwest of Sahuarita, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Ryan AirField. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO